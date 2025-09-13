5 OTT gems that celebrate female friendships— Do You Wanna Partner to Four More Shots Please

In Indian cinema, friendships often make for one of the strongest plots and have been glorified. From Sholay to Dil Chahta Hai, for the longest time, male camaraderie took centre stage. But in recent times, female friendships have become a topic that attracts a lot of attention. These films offer refreshing, empowering, and sometimes raw portrayals of women standing by each other. We have curated a list of 5 such Hindi films and shows based on female friendships and camaraderie to watch on OTT.

1. Do You Wanna Partner

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Tamaannaah Bhatia’s character decides to launch a craft beer startup to fulfil her late father’s dream, along with her best friend, played by Diana Penty. These two ladies face a lot of ups and downs as no one takes them seriously in this male-dominated industry. What follows is a rollercoaster of lies, business chaos, friendship tests, and jugaadu tactics — all with lots of humor, heart, and hustle.

2. Veere Di Wedding

OTT Platform: Netflix

Four childhood friends reunite after years when one of them decides to get married. As they come together for the wedding, each woman’s personal struggles come to light — from commitment issues and divorces to societal expectations and identity crises. The film explores modern female friendship.

3. Crew

OTT Platform: Netflix

Crew is a comedy-drama heist film that follows the journey of three air hostesses working their way out of a bankrupt airline. Struggling with money problems, dishonest employers, and broken dreams, the trio stumbles upon a gold smuggling racket mid-flight. What begins as desperation turns into a high-flying plan as they get drawn into a world of smuggling, secrets, and sisterhood — while trying to stay one step ahead of the law.

4. Four More Shots

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Four More Shots is a web show based on the journey of four bold and unapologetic women as they navigate through their love, career, sexuality, heartbreak and friendship. Through messy relationships, professional challenges, personal insecurities, and late-night drinking sessions, their deep bond keeps them grounded.

5. Heeramandi

OTT Platform: Netflix

The web show directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set in pre-independence Lahore and is based around the lives of tawaifs (courtesans) in the elite red-light district of Heeramandi. The show showcases their personal struggles, artistry, politics, and power plays. While the show has rivalries, betrayals, and power dynamics between the women, it also highlights sisterhood among courtesans living under the same roof.

