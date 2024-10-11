WATCH: Gauri Khan arrives like a queen at Siddharth Anand's wife Mamta's birthday bash; poses with mom Savita Chhibber

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand last helmed Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter earlier this year. He is now producing Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film, King. Siddharth recently celebrated his wife Mamta Anand's birthday in Mumbai, inviting their close ones from the film fraternity. SRK's wife, Gauri Khan, arrived in style at Mamta Anand's birthday bash. Gauri's mom, Savita Chhibber, also joined her at the celebration.

A few videos of Gauri Khan attending Mamta Anand's birthday celebration have caught our attention on social media. In a video posted on Instagram, the interior designer can be seen sitting in her swanky white car with her mother, Savita Chhibber. They are heading for Mamta's birthday bash.

Another clip shows Gauri coming out of the vehicle outside her restaurant, Torii, in the city. The mother-daughter duo poses for the paparazzi against the backdrop of the restaurant.

Gauri chose a chequered grey and black tie-and-dye dress for Mamta's birthday bash. She kept her hair open for the occasion. They both smiled for the camera and headed inside the eatery.

Watch the videos here:

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, actress Saba Azad were spotted at Mamta Anand's birthday bash. A video of them entering the restaurant together surfaced on Instagram.

The couple looked great for the party. While Hrithik opted for a blue denim jacket, black tee, and cargo pants, Saba wore a white shirt with loose trousers. The actor held his girlfriend Saba closely while posing for pictures.

Advertisement

Coming back to Gauri Khan, the designer-producer celebrated her birthday on October 8, 2024. She has backed SRK movies like Chennai Express, Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, and others.

Siddharth Anand made his directorial debut with Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta's Salaam Namaste in 2005. Siddharth is best known for helming movies like War, Bang Bang, and Ta Ra Rum Pum, to name a few.

His upcoming film, King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The actioner also features Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter, actress Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma will play key roles in Sujoy's directorial.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hrithik Roshan holds GF Saba Azad close as they pose at War director Siddharth Anand’s wife's birthday bash