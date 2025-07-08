Bollywood Newswrap, July 8: Hrithik Roshan’s long note for Jr NTR and Kiara Advani on War 2 wrap to Saiyaara’s trailer

From Hrithik Roshan's note for Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani to Saiyaara trailer, here's a quick recap of everything that happened today in Bollywood.

After King, Raghav Juyal in talks to join Nani's The Paradise

After winning hearts with his performance in Kill, Raghav Juyal is on a movie-signing spree. The actor has already been onboarded for Shah Rukh Khan's King, and now, he is all set to make his Pan-India debut.

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Raghav Juyal is in advanced talks to play the negative lead in Nani's upcoming movie, The Paradise. Director Srikanth Odela has planned massive confrontational and action sequences between Nani and Raghav. An official announcement on the same can be expected on Raghav's birthday, with a breathtaking asset.

Saiyaara trailer out: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda look promising

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara is gearing up for release on July 18. The makers have released their official trailer today, and it's getting a positive response from the audience. The newcomers look promising and are expected to leave a mark with their debut movie.

Several Bollywood celebs supported the movie and shared the trailer on their social media handle. The list includes big names like Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Bipasha Basu, Disha Patani and others.

Sarzameen's first song Ve Mahiya to be out tomorrow in soulful B Praak's voice

The first song of Sarzameen titled Ve Mahiya will be released tomorrow. The makers dropped the teaser today, which met with overwhelming response. Sung by B Praak, the soulful sad song will be featured on Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani, is releasing on JioHotstar on July 25.

Special Ops Season 2 gets a new release date

Kay Kay Menon took to his Instagram handle and announced that Special Ops Season 2 will no longer release on July 11. Instead, fans will have to wait for a few more weeks as the much-popular web show will return on July 18.

The actor promised that all episodes will be released together in one go, unlike the platform's one episode every Thursday strategy.

Hrithik Roshan pens a long note as War 2 wraps

As War 2 officially wrapped, Hrithik Roshan penned a long note and offered his gratitude to the team.

An excerpt from his note reads, "@jrntr sir it has been an honor to work alongside you and create something so special together. @kiaraaliaadvani I’m so excited for the world to witness the lethal side of you, you’ve been spectacular to share screen with. I cannot wait for you all to witness the incredible cinematic vision of Adi & @ayan_mukerji !! To the entire cast & crew of War 2, Thank you for sharing your brilliance and giving it your all every single day."

