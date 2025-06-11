100 Crore Box Office Club: With Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar matches Salman Khan as the only Indian actor with 18 movies in the coveted list

Those who followed Bollywood box office scene in the early 2010s will recall the awe and frenzy surrounding the "100 crore club." It was more than just a number. It was seen as a sort of an indication that the audiences have accepted your content. Trade circles, media outlets and fan discussions revolved around who had entered the club, who had the most films in it and who was yet to make the cut.

Ghajini was the first Bollywood movie to net Rs 100 crore. As years passed, inflation and wider releases kicked in, the Rs. 100 crore mark became easier to attain. While its sheen may have faded, the number still carries a symbolic appeal. A Rs. 100 crore film feels like a headline worthy success, if not always a blockbuster.

Today, Housefull 5 has become the latest entrant into this once-coveted club, crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark on its sixth day of release. This milestone makes it the 110th Bollywood film to reach the landmark. More significantly, it is Akshay Kumar's 18th film (17 Bollywood movies and 1 Tamil movie) to do so, cementing his position as the actor with the joint most number of Rs. 100 crore films in Hindi cinema, with Salman Khan. Salman Khan has 18 films but since Akshay Kumar's frequency of releases is higher, he is likely to take the lead in the years to come. Other lead actors with more than 10 films in the Rs 100 crore club are Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan.

Following Are The Akshay Kumar Movies With Collections Of Over Rs 100 Crore Net In Chronological Order

1. Housefull 2 (2012)

2. Rowdy Rathore (2012)

3. Holiday (2014)

4. Airlift (2016)

5. Housefull 3 (2016)

6. Rustom (2016)

7. Jolly LLB 2 (2017)

8. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

9. Gold (2018)

10. 2.0 (Hindi version, 2018)

11. Kesari (2019)

12. Mission Mangal (2019)

13. Housefull 4 (2019)

14. Good Newwz (2019)

15. Sooryavanshi (2021)

16. OMG 2 (2023)

17. Sky Force* (2025)

18. Housefull 5 (2025)

Housefull 5 has crossed Rs 100 crore alright, but now it has to hold well in the days to follow, to ensure it succeeds. For a film as big as Housefull 5, the benchmark can't just be Rs 100 crore. It has to be more like Rs 200 crore, if not Rs 500-600 crore that all time blockbuster films are netting in today's time.

Housefull 5 plays in theatres now.

