Meet actor who is son of filmmaker, doesn’t attend award shows, never worked with Shah Rukh Khan and gave India's highest-grossing movie

Not all superstars manage to deliver content in a commercial packaging. He is the one who doesn't fall prey to his superstardom and has always turned the tables with his intellect and high-on-content cinema. He is not only an actor but also a director, producer, and activist who is consistently working for the welfare of the poor in Maharashtra. In today's Meet the actor, we are talking about Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. Let's delve deep into his professional and personal lives.

Born on March 14th, 1965, in Bombay (now Mumbai) to filmmaker Tahir Hussain, Aamir Khan is among the biggest stars in Indian cinema. He made his acting debut with Yaadon Ki Baarat (1973) as a child artist and then kicked off his career as a full-time actor, playing the leading role as a hero in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988).

The actor has ruled for over 30 years and has delivered several box office hits, including Dil, Ishq, Sarfarosh, Rangeela, Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal, and more. He is the one who opened a Rs 100 crore net club in India with Ghajini, a Rs 200 crore club by 3 Idiots, and a Rs 300 crore club with Dangal.

In fact, his sports drama Dangal is still the highest-grossing movie of Indian cinema at the worldwide box office. Aamir is often compared to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, as the three Khans of Bollywood are known as the pillars of the industry. While Aamir has worked with Salman and gave a cult movie, Andaz Apna Apna, he never shared a screen space with the Pathaan actor.

Aamir is known to be among the first few actors who don’t attend award shows and have stayed away from Bollywood parties. He won widespread acclaim for his TV show, Satyameva Jayate, for bringing important stories to the camera. Apart from his celebrity status, the actor also participates in humanitarian causes. He is continuously working for the welfare of the poor in Maharashtra through his Paani Foundation.

The 58-year-old has been divorced twice. He was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children- Ira and Junaid. After his divorce from Reena, Aamir tied the knot with Kiran Rao but separated after 15 years of marriage. At his 60th birthday, the PK actor introduced Gauri Spratt as his girlfriend. He is currently gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par.

