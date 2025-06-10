5 all-time best Paresh Rawal comedy films to watch on OTT if his Hera Pheri 3 exit has left you heartbroken

We know that you all are quite disheartened after Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3. Even after the veteran star has confirmed the same, fans cannot stop requesting him to reconsider his decision. While we do not see a chance of Rawal returning to the franchise, we can at least rejoice and celebrate his comic timing by watching these comedy films on OTT.

Hungama

In 2003, Priyadarshan's directorial Hungama became quite a hit among fans. This film starred Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal among others. The veteran star played the role of Radheshyam Tiwari, a wealthy man who moves to Mumbai with his wife to enjoy a retired life. He will make you laugh till you drop as he plays a suspicious husband in this one. You can watch this film on Jio Hotstar.

Welcome

Is there anyone who has not seen Welcome? This movie has to be among your favorite movie list when you are in the mood to laugh. Rawal plays the role of Dr. Dayal Ghungroo, the uncle of Akshay Kumar's character in the film. The comedy chaos begins when Kumar falls in love with Katrina Kaif's character in the movie, who is the sister of Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai (the biggest gangsters). You can watch this film on Amazon Prime.

Garam Masala

In the 2005 film Garam Masala, Paresh Rawal plays the role of Moti. He is the loyal and sincere house help of Akshay Kumar. Although he is quite frustrated by juggling between Kumar's three fiancées in the film, his dialogue delivery, body language, and comic timing make his performance stand out and will leave you laughing every time he comes on-screen. You can watch this film on Jio Hotstar.

Hulchul

Paresh Rawal plays the role of late Amrish Puri's son, who goes against his dad's wish of not getting married ever and starts a family, but keeps it hidden. This twist brings about a comic thrill in the film, which eventually goes on to play a pivotal role in Akshaye Khanna and Kareena Kapoor's love story. You can watch this film on Amazon Prime.

Hera Pheri

We cannot end this list without adding this cult comedy film. The first part of the franchise that has been making headlines is a film that can never get old and, in fact, is ageing like a fine wine. Baburao's character, played by Rawal, will always be amongst everyone's favorites. You can watch this film on Amazon Prime.

