Report: Veer fame Zareen Khan and Bigg Boss 12's Shivashish Mishra BREAK UP, close friend reveals reason

After confirming her relationship with Bigg Boss 12 fame Shivashish Mishra a couple of years ago, Veer actress Zareen Khan is said to have broken up with her boyfriend. As per media reports, the duo have parted ways mutually.

As per an exclusive report in ETimes, businessman and Bigg Boss 12 contestants Shivashish Mishra and Zareen Khan, a popular Bollywood actress have parted ways. A friend close to the couple confirmed the news and mentioned that the couple broke up amicably. The duo have also unfollowed each other on social media.

A friend close to the couple said, "There have been a few reasons that led to the breakup a few months ago. They have different upbringings; however, the breakup has been mutual."

Take a look at Zareen Khan's recent Instagram post:

Zareen Khan and Shivashish Mishra met through a common friend, actor Karanvir Bohra, who appeared on Bigg Boss 12 with Mishra. Khan previously mentioned how she loved Mishra's honesty and childlike personality. She added that Mishra is too honest and has no pretense. She stated that more than being lovers, they were best friends.

Recently, Zareen Khan appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast and spilled the beans on her thoughts about marriage. The Hate Story 3 actress mentioned that she never wants to get married as she feels people drift apart within three months of marriage.

She said, "The way things are these days, shaadi hui teen mahine mai chod diya. Jis tarah khana swipe kar ke bula rahe hai log, us tarah insaan bhi swipe kar ke... (People are breaking up within three months of marriage. The way they swipe and order food is the same as their approach toward marriage).

Zareen Khan has many popular Bollywood movies to her credit which include Agent Chanakya, Aksar 2, and Wajah Tum Ho among others. Shivashish Mishra was a part of Bigg Boss 12 as a commoner businessman. He left the show after a massive fight.

Zareen and Shivashish begam dating around 2021 and brokeup in 2024.

