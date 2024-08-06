Shehnaaz Gill drops stunning PICS in blue casual outfit, Zareen Khan reacts, brother Shehbaz Badesha demands credits

Shehnaaz Gill is surely a fashion icon, never missing a chance to serve us major style goals. Earlier, today when she posted an array of pictures looking adorable in a blue top and denim, her brother Shehbaz Badesha demanded photography credit. Even Zareen Khan gave the cutest reaction. Read to know, what they wrote.

All those who know Shehnaaz Gill, know that the actress loves wearing jeans and being at her casual best. A while ago on Instagram, she posted pictures where she teamed up a sky-blue informal shirt with blue jeans. Her brother Shehbaz Badesa was quick to comment, "Clicked by one and only" which he added with a laughing emoji. Zareen Khan, on the other side, called her cutie!

To talk more about Shehnaaz Gill, she rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13. Her chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla has made fans address them as SidNaaz. Even in the Bigg Boss house, she was seen dressing up in her casual best wearing ripped jeans. She always loved to keep her attires fuss-free, and stylish which always made a difference.

Now, there are reports doing roundabouts that Shehnaaz is all set to make her OTT debut with Broken But Beautiful season 5. Reports floating online reveal that she has been selected as the lead star for the fifth season. According to a report by Bollywood Life, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress will share screen space with TV actor Kushal Tandon.

Shehnaaz, who is also called Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif shares a warm and close bond with brother Shehbaz Badesa. They often keep doing masti and their fans love the duo. Shehbaz also had a close bond with the late Sidharth Shukla and even got a tattoo made of his face on his hand, as per a report by the same publication.

