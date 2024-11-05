Salman Khan’s Veer director Anil Sharma says film failed because of its problematic climax; 'Last ke 15-20 minute picture ke...'

Salman Khan often mentioned that he wanted to be a writer and wrote lyrics and story for some of his films. One such film written by Salman Khan was Anil Sharma's 2010 release Veer, which eventually failed at the box office. Recently, the filmmaker revealed that he felt the film's problematic climax was a significant reason for its failure.

When it was announced that Gadar director Anil Sharma would direct a film with Salman, the fans were excited to see the duo's work. But they were left disappointed. In a new interview with The Lallantop, Anil was asked about the reason for the film's failure, and he mentioned that the film's climax contributed to it.

Sharma said he made the film with a lot of effort, and he feels that it's the actor's best film to date. However, he thought that the film's climax about conflict between the father and the son didn't work.

The filmmaker revealed that the climax was based on the original script of the film and said, "Woh baap aur bete kyu lad rahe hai, mujhe hamesha se hi lagta tha, woh Salman sahab ka apna subject tha kahani thi woh chahte father and son lade." (I used to wonder why the father and son were fighting, but the story was written by Salman Khan, who wanted the fight to take place.)

Anil recounted his conversation with Tiger 3 actor's father, Salim Khan, who agreed and mentioned there can't be a conflict between the father and the son. Still, eventually, the Gadar 2 director worked hard to give a reference from Ramayana to make the climax seem logical, but he couldn't convince himself.

Moreover, the Suhaag filmmaker revealed that they had come up with the story for another climax for the film. But, they went with the original climax and he feels that the film could have performed between without it.

He said, "Last ke.15 20 minute picture ke bohot which gaye the, woh hi ek reason ban gaya." (In the end, the film got stretched for 15 to 20 minutes, and it became a reason for the film's average performance at the box office.

Veer, released in 2010, starred Salman Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Zareen Khan, and Sohail Khan in significant roles.

