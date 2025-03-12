Deewaniyat: Harshvardhan Rane’s ‘sanam’ Sonam Bajwa brings ‘fire of love’ in new motion poster of epic heartbreak saga

After winning hearts with his role in the romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam, actor Harshvardhan Rane unveiled his upcoming film, Deewaniyat. Announcing the project on Valentine’s Day 2025, he called it ‘intense, electrifying, and deeply emotional’. Adding to the excitement, Sonam Bajwa has now come on board as the leading lady, and her powerful monologue is set to heighten the anticipation for this love saga.

The motion poster features a hand holding a red rose, accompanied by Sonam Bajwa's intense voiceover:

"Tera pyar pyar nahi, teri zid hai. Jisse tu paar kar raha hai, woh har hadd ki hadd hai. Jal jaungi, mit jaungi, par khaati hoon main kasam—tere ishq mein jhuk jaoon, main nahi woh sanam. Tere liye mere dil mein mohabbat nahi, nafrat hai. Tujhe tabah jo kar degi, woh meri deewaniyat hai."

The caption read, "So thrilled to bring the fire of love to #Deewaniyat! An intense saga of passion & heartbreak, starring alongside the amazing @harshvardhanrane! Directed by @milapzaveri, produced by @amulvmohan & @anshulmohan under @vikirmotionpictures. Written by @mushtaqshiekh & #MilapZaveri. Rolling soon. Releasing late 2025! Can’t wait for you all to witness this madness of love!"

Earlier, Harshvardhan Rane expressed his enthusiasm for his upcoming film, Deewaniyat, acknowledging the immense love he received for Sanam Teri Kasam. He emphasized the timeless nature of love stories and revealed that the 'passion and intensity' of the script instantly drew him to the project.

Advertisement

He also shared his excitement about working with director Milap Milan Zaveri, along with producers Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, as well as co-writer Mushtaq Shiekh. Rane expressed hope that audiences would embrace this emotionally stirring love story just as passionately.

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, known for his high-intensity storytelling in films like Satyameva Jayate and Marjaavaan, and co-written by Om Shanti Om writer Mushtaq Shiekh, Deewaniyat is set to deliver an unforgettable saga of love and heartbreak.

Backed by Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan under their banner Vikir Films, the dynamic duo behind the success of The Sabarmati Report, Deewaniyat is set to commence production this year. The film is expected to hit theaters in late 2025, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.