Top 5 Most Awaited South Indian Movies Of 2025: From Coolie to Kantara 2 and The Raja Saab

The first half of 2025 is all set to conclude with Kubera being the last major release. Mohanlal ruled the roost in the first half of the year with 2 historic blockbusters in the form of Empuraan (Rs 263 crore) and Thudarum (Rs 233 crore). Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam exceeded box office expectations by a margin, grossing little under Rs 250 crore worldwide. Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly collected a solid Rs 242 crore, Pradeep Ranganathan showed his box office stamina with blockbuster Dragon and Nani proved his consistency with Hit 3.

Advertisement

Tourist Family and Madha Gaja Raja emerged surprise blockbusters and there were a host of other small movies too which created ripples at the box office. Most of the other movies of the year failed to deliver, from Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi and Ram Charan's Game Changer to Kamal Haasan's Thug Life and Suriya's Retro. The second half of 2025 looks promising with very massive South Indian films stacked up. We have curated a list of 5 most exciting South Indian movies that are set to release in the 2nd half of 2025.

Following is a list of most awaited South Indian movies that shall excite audiences

1. Coolie - Rajinikanth's big actioner directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj finds itself as the most awaited South Indian biggie. Rajinikanth continues to show his box office domination like no other. The movie is set for an Independence Day 2025 release.

2. Kantara Chapter 1 - After Kantara, Kantara 2 is undoubtedly one of the most hyped Indian movie sequels. Rishab Shetty has taken the matters of Kantara a notch higher and it will be exciting to watch the film on the big screens in October.

Advertisement

3. The Raja Saab - Prabhas' films can never be out of the mix of the most anticipated films. After the huge reception to Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is back with a romantic horror-comedy this December. The film is directed by Maruti.

4. They Call Him OG - After the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a ruthless gangster in OG and it is without a doubt, the actor's most awaited upcoming release.

5. Akhanda 2 - After the blockbuster reception to Akhanda, Balayya is back with the sequel titled Akhanda 2. The teaser of the movie has been in great discussion for the gravity-defying stunts that the makers have pulled off. The film releases in September and is sure to rip the box office apart.

Apart from the abovementioned movies, there are other movies as well that are expected to do very well theatrically, like Kingdom, Madharasi, Hridayapoorvam, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Vishwambhara, Idli Kadai, Ilayaraja, Dude, Love Insurance Kompany, Vrusshabha and Kanappa to name a few.

Advertisement

Which upcoming South Indian movie are you most excited for?

ALSO READ: The Raja Saab: Has Prabhas cut down his fees from Rs 150 crore for horror comedy after Adipurush's debacle?