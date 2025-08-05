PICS: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's dreamy Rs 70 crore Mumbai home with spacious living area and terrace is everything

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Mumbai residence, worth Rs 70 crore, speaks of luxury. As the couple recently welcomed parenthood, they brought their baby girl into the very home they built with love and affection. Located in Pali Hill, the apartment includes sleek designs, neutral tones, and minimal decor.

According to the media reports, Gauri Khan has designed the interiors of the house. As mentioned by Vogue, the residence is “a warm, inviting space to retreat to after a hectic day of endless shoots and rigorous schedules."

Luxurious amenities in Sid-Kiara’s Pali Hill residence

The Student of the Year actor’s residence consists of a spacious living room. Malhotra and his wife could fit in a large number of people while having a party or a get-together. The sofas are placed in an L-shape, with a wooden coffee table in the middle.

Moreover, the Shershaah pair often spend their time on the garden terrace, attached above their apartment. The couple has built a cozy space for themselves, where they often get clicked celebrating festivities.

Some tables and chairs have also been placed to sit with friends and family. Being actors, Sid and Kiara’s terrace could be the perfect spot to discuss projects.

Additionally, the duo has their private balcony to ensure proper ventilation of air and sunlight. The Mission Majnu actor has a huge mirror with studio lights installed in his room. The side of it features expanding windows and a collection of charms and trophies.

The duo has also made sure to decorate their house with a lot of greens, giving all kinds of natural feel.

Sidharth and Kiara’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, both Sidharth and Kiara have their movies releasing in the next couple of weeks. Advani will share the screen space with Hrithik Roshan in War 2, which is set to be dropped in theaters on August 14. As for the actor, he will be seen next in Param Sundari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, which is scheduled to release on August 29.