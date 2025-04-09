Paatal Lok actress Tillotama Shome recalls director predicting she would never make enough money to buy her dream car: ‘I fought for...’

Tillotama Shome is a powerhouse of talent who has carved her niche with impactful performances in acclaimed projects like Paatal Lok Season 2, Sir, and many more. Most recently, the actress walked down memory lane as she recalled a hurtful comment by a director who discouraged her, stating that she would never be able to make a certain amount of money to buy her dream car.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Tillotama Shome talked about a director who paid her very little. During the wrap-up party of the project, the entire team was talking when somebody asked her about something she was "lusting for."

She remembered her response as she shared, "I mentioned a particular car that cost a certain amount and said, ‘If I do a film where I’m paid this much, I could buy that car."

However, the director turned to her and told her, "I’m so sorry to break this to you, but you’re never going to earn that kind of money. It’s unfair, but that’s how this industry is. You’re very talented, but unfortunately, you’ll never make that much.’

The actress clarified that he meant well while saying it, but the comment stayed with her. Therefore, the Paatal Lok actress made it a point by proving the director wrong when she got double the amount in her next film.

“Then came my next film, which was everything I could dream of creatively. I knew I’d never get a role that good again, but I still negotiated for four months. I fought for the money, and eventually, I got paid double the amount I’d mentioned at that party," she further added.

Shome revealed that when the contract was finalized, she messaged the director telling him that she had closed the deal and revealed the amount she was being paid. She also asked him to be cautious about telling other actors what they were capable of doing. The Kota Factory actress noted it was a moment that was a lot for her.

On a concluding note, she expressed her gratitude towards having friends who saw her worth as potential that is invisible at times. She agreed that true friendship is about recognizing what the world can’t yet see.

