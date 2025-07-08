Sai Pallavi’s Hindi debut film Ek Din with Junaid Khan gets release date, Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan reunite after 17 years

Sai Pallavi is one of the talented artists who has been contributing to Indian cinema for several decades. She has worked in films in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages over the years. After starring in Thandel earlier this year, Sai Pallavi is set to make her Hindi film debut with Ek Din, co-starring Junaid Khan. Aamir Khan will co-produce the film with Mansoor Khan.

Release date of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din out, Aamir Khan to co-produce it

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X to share the news that Aamir Khan will be co-producing Ek Din with filmmaker Mansoor Khan. The upcoming film will star Aamir's son, actor Junaid Khan, and South actress Sai Pallavi as the main leads. They will work together for the first time. It will also be her debut in Bollywood.

Ek Din will hit the screens on November 7, 2025. Directed by Sunil Pandey, it also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Mansoor Ali Khan after a 17-year gap.

Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan's previous collaborations

Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan last collaborated as producers in the 2008 film Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na, which starred the actor's nephew, Imran Khan, and actress Genelia D'Souza.

It is worth noting that Mansoor directed Aamir Khan's debut film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, as the main lead in 1988. He also helmed Aamir's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander (1992) and Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995).

Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's work fronts

Apart from being an actor, Aamir Khan is also a director and producer. Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, which was released on June 20, 2025. Apart from Ek Din, Aamir is also producing Lahore 1947, co-starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

Meanwhile, Junaid Khan made his acting debut with Sidharth P Malhotra's directorial, Maharaj, in 2024. Junaid was last seen in Advait Chandan's Loveyapa, co-starring Khushi Kapoor earlier this year.

Sai Pallavi's latest appearance was in Naga Chaitanya's 2025 film Thandel in February. She is now gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming magnum opus, Ramayana, in which she will be paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor. While Ranbir is playing Lord Rama, the actress has been cast as Goddess Sita in it.

