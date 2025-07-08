Amid rumors of Aamir Khan playing Kishore Kumar in his biopic, filmmaker Anurag Basu shares BIG update

Anurag Basu, best known for films like Barfi and Jagga Jasoos, recently helmed Metro...In Dino, a sequel to Life in a...Metro. The director has been working on the biopic of the legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar for years. Amid rumors of Aamir Khan playing Kumar's role, Basu is now keeping his 'fingers crossed' this time to ensure that he doesn't jinx it.

Anurag Basu is keeping his 'fingers crossed' for the Kishore Kumar biopic

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Anurag Basu opened up on directing the Kishore Kumar biopic, saying that the project underwent a lot of 'ups and downs'. "I'm keeping my fingers crossed that it happens this time and I go on set with the story, which I've been trying to tell for the last decade," Basu said.

The filmmaker added that he doesn't want to jinx the project by speaking about it.

Is Aamir Khan a part of the biopic?

Anurag Basu also reacted to if Aamir Khan is on board with the Kishore Kumar biopic. Basu chose not to divulge any information about the project "until everything is finalized and the contract is signed".

All about the delay in the Kishore Kumar biopic

The Kishore Kumar biopic has been delayed as the project was put on hold after his family objected to the movie, citing copyright issues. The biopic on the late legendary singer was announced after the success of Barfi in 2012, with Ranbir Kapoor being a part of it.

In 2024, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Anurag Basu offered the biopic to Aamir Khan. The director and the actor had four to five meetings regarding the project at that time. The official announcement is yet to be made by the team.

This wasn't the first time Basu approached Khan to collaborate on a project. The filmmaker was supposed to cast him alongside Ranbir in a two-hero movie; however, the project didn't materialize at the time.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was recently seen in RS Prasanna's directorial venture, Sitaare Zameen Par. Khan made his theatrical comeback after the failure of his 2022 film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

