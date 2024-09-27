Were Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai actors Krystle Dsouza and Karan Tacker in a relationship? Actress reveals 'not being friends anymore'

Krystle Dsouza, known to be one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses of the entertainment industry, recently opened up about her personal life in an interview. Krystle, who was in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, was rumored to be dating her co-star Karan Tacker.

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, Krystle Dsouza spoke about her bond with Karan Tacker and even stated that they are not friends anymore. When asked whether she was in a relationship with Karan, Krystle quoted, "Pata nahi (I don't know)."

She continued, "I honestly don't know. Yes, we did share a relationship of co-stars, best friends and two people who were dependent on each other for so many things. Was it a relationship in terms of what the world calls a relationship? I don't know."

Revealing whether they were dating or not, Krystle said, "Yes and no, both." She added, "He (Karan Tacker) will always be very dear to me. Very good memories that I would want to cherish and take ahead with me. Amazing co-star and amazing human. The amount he loves his family, the amount he cares for his family is something that's very endearing to watch and to see."

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress even tagged Karan as a "good son and good brother". Krystle was asked to define her relationship with Karan Tacked and was asked to name it whether it was friendship or relationship.

However, explaining this, Krystle shared, "Sometimes a relationship is between two people. If these two people have decided to not give a name to the relationship then what name will you give? If these two friends have decided to be best friends then that label will be out there. Even if they are not best friends, they have given that label."

The Brahmarakshas actress then claimed that it's just a label and she doesn't believe in labels. Krystle stated, "If two people have decided that they don't want to tell the world about what they have or had then how can one give a label to it. So I can't label one relationship where there was no label."

Krystle was asked whether she or Karan had any apprehensions about officially announcing their relationship. Replying to this, she said, "I don't want to blame anyone and I don't want to take the blame either. A relationship is between two people. The final decision of whether to make it official or not is decided by two people. No one is forced to hide it or announce it."

Krystle added, "We both decided that as a relationship, we don't want to label it. When the time is right, we will label it. However, the time never arrived and we remained friends."

When asked if they were still friends, she disclosed, "No, we are not. Unfortunately, life moves on and everyone goes their separate ways. We are not friends."

Krystle stated that she doesn't really miss her friendship with Karan and her void is fulfilled. The actress mentioned that she cherishes the moments she had with Karan but doesn't indulge into it.

Workwise, Krystle Dsouza was recently seen in the film Visfot, which streamed on Jio Cinema on September 6.

