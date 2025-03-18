Special Ops 2.0: Karan Tacker begins dubbing for Neeraj Pandey’s espionage thriller co-starring Kay Kay Menon, Sana Khan and Saiyami Kher; PIC

Kay Kay Menon, Sana Khan, Karan Tacker and Saiyami Kher starrer Special Ops is one of the most popular and loved web shows in the digital space. The first season was released back in 2020 with the prequel being released in the following year i.e. 2021. Karan Tacker piqued fans' excitement as he started dubbing for the second season of the show.

On March 18, Karan took to his Instagram stories and posted a monochrome image of himself from the studio. In the selfie, he is seen wearing headphones while he stood against the mic as he dubs for the upcoming series.

He also added the theme song of the beloved show in the background and captioned the post expressing, "Let’s loop." The image shared on his social media has now dropped a major hint at his potential return to acclaimed espionage thriller, Special Ops 2.0.

Karan Tacker begins dubbing for the second season of Special Ops

Notably, Karan Tacker was seen playing the role of intelligence officer Farooq Ali. His intense and layered performance was widely appreciated by fans and critics alike. It won’t be wrong to say that his return in the new season, even in a special appearance, would be exciting for his fans who’ve been eagerly waiting for the upcoming season of the gripping series.

While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla last year, director Neeraj Pandey shared exciting updates about the show. He also revealed that the show was shot all over the world and hoped to offer a grand experience to the audience.

"It's in post (production) right now. We are going to complete the post in the next 3 or 4 months. The shoot is complete. It has been shot all over the world. Right from Budapest to Turkey to Georgia and three other places. It is bigger and hopefully better," he had said.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, Special Ops was released on JioHostar. The espionage thriller explores the journey of a RAW member who forms a team of five agents to track down the mastermind of the terror attacks which took place in India.