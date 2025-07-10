Did Christopher Nolan Aim for The Odyssey Trailer to be Linked to Jurassic World Rebirth and NOT Superman? Here’s What We Know

The Odyssey trailer is out in theaters and runs on the screens right before James Gunn’s Superman. Ever since the announcement of the Christopher Nolan film, fans have been highly anticipating the Magnum Opus.

Previously, the preview of the film was leaked online, and the viewers got the first look at Tom Holland as Telemachus, the son of Odysseus.

Advertisement

As for the trailer being attached to all the prints of Superman, it is revealed that the makers aimed for the teaser to be linked with Jurassic World Rebirth. However, due to censorship issues, the crew went ahead with the teaser to be played right before the David Corenswet starrer.

What to expect from Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey?

The Odyssey is still a year away from its release. With Nolan returning to the director’s chair following his Oscar-winning film, Oppenheimer, the fans will witness Matt Damon in the lead role.

In the teaser that was previously leaked online, the makers dropped the first look of Tom Holland as Telemachus. Moreover, the glimpse of Jon Bernthal’s character is also dropped; however, the name of the character is not revealed.

In the teaser, the son of King Odysseus is heard asking Bernthal, "Who has a story about Odysseus?" The latter goes on to reply, "You? You have a story? Some say he's rich. Some say he's poor. Some said he perished. Some said he's imprisoned."

Advertisement

Moreover, a voiceover is also heard, where the narrator says, "Darkness. Zeus' law was smashed to pieces. I'm without a king since my master died. He knew it was an unwinnable war. And then, somehow, he won it."

Meanwhile, the first poster of Nolan’s upcoming movie was also released online last month.

The Odyssey will be based on the story by Homer, where the King of Ithaca, Odysseus, returns home to his wife, Penelope, after the Trojan War.

In addition to Holland, Bernthal, and Damon, other cast members include Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Mia Goth.

The Odyssey is scheduled to hit theaters on July 17, 2026.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Teaser Leaked Online Days After First Poster Release, Tom Holland Introduced as Telemachus