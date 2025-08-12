‘We’re Always Swapping Advice’: Jennifer Aniston Recalls Gossiping About Brad Pitt With Gwyneth Paltrow

Jennifer Aniston made a rare comment about her split from Brad Pitt, two decades after filing for divorce. The Friends actress sat down for a conversation with Vanity Fair, where she revealed how she would gossip about the Wolfs actor with Gwyneth Paltrow, who, too, dated Pitt briefly.

Before getting together with Aniston, the Oceans actor was in a relationship with Paltrow and had even proposed to the actress. The engagement between the Ironman star and Pitt did not last long, and the couple broke up in 1996. While the actor already knew Aniston back then, they began dating secretly in 1998.

Did Jennifer Aniston discuss Brad Pitt with Gwyneth Paltrow?

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Aniston admitted to having gossiped about Brad Pitt with Gwyneth Paltrow. The Morning Show star revealed, “Ironically, I went to her and Brad’s engagement party. Oh, of course [talk about Brad]. How can we not? We’re girls. We’re always swapping advice—‘What are you doing for this? What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?’”

Further in the talks, the actress shared about the media scrutiny around her split with Pitt back in the day. The headlines that were published in the tabloids caught Aniston’s attention.

Reacting to the articles 20 years later, the movie star said, “It was such juicy reading for people. If they didn’t have their soap operas, they had their tabloids. It’s a shame that it had to happen, but it happened. And boy did I take it personally. They were sort of building us up and then tearing you down.”

Gwyneth Paltrow takes a dig at Jennifer Aniston in her biography

Previously, in her biography, penned by Amy Odell, the Se7en actress allegedly aimed Jennifer Aniston for her relationship with Brad Pitt. As the actor went on to marry the sitcom star right after breaking up with the Marvel actress, Paltrow did not take it too well, and as mentioned in her book, she went on to tell her friend that her ex “has terrible taste in women.”

Mentioning the differences in Pitt and Paltrow’s upbringing, the author went on to write, “It’s just a very different world from hers, growing up in Manhattan, going to [elite private school] Spence. I think she thought he wasn’t sophisticated enough for her. She thought she was smarter, better educated, and more sophisticated.”

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston went on to get married in 2000 and parted ways 5 years later.

