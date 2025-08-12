Cristiano Ronaldo gets engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after 8 years of dating, flaunts solitaire ring

The football legend Cristiano Ronaldo got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. The couple have been in a relationship for the past eight years and are now set to embark on a new chapter together.

The happy news was shared by Rodriguez, as she flaunted her diamond ring in an Instagram post. The model-influencer accompanied the picture with a caption that read, “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas.” The text translates to, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.”

Ronaldo and Rodriguez first met in 2016, and have been dating since. The duo also shares four kids together.

Georgina Rodriguez’s kind words for Ronaldo

While the Portugal native and his lady love have been together almost a decade, the model-internet star has often gushed about Ronaldo during her talks with the media portals. Earlier, in conversation with Vogue Arabia, Georgina revealed, "It felt like we had known each other all our lives." She added, "It was love at first sight.”

Rodriguez first met the sportsperson at the Gucci store, where she was working as a sales assistant.

Reflecting on the seriousness of her relationship with Ronaldo, Georgina went on to state, "Even though some people label me as 'the girlfriend of,' I am very proud to be your wife." She continued, "I have shown through my personality and my strength that I have my own light."

Over the years, Rodriguez has been extremely supportive of Cristiano Ronaldo’s career.

