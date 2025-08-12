THIS Big Bang Theory Star Believes His Character’s Clothes Ruined Fashion for Him: ‘It’s Very Apropos to the…’

Kunal Nayyar is looking back at his The Big Bang Theory days. The actor, who played Raj Koothrappali in the sitcom, revealed that he wasn’t quite a fan of his character’s wardrobe and ruined fashion for him off camera too.

The actor made an appearance on The Big Bang Theory podcast, where he shared his first reaction to the outfits, as well as talked about his reunion with co-star Melissa Rauch.

Nayyar portrayed the comically witty character for all 12 seasons that the show ran for. He co-starred alongside Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Johnny Galecki.

Kunal Nayyar on ridiculous wardrobe of his character Raj on TBBT

While in a conversation with the podcast host, Nayyar went on to talk about the clothes he wore as Raj on the sitcom. The actor said, "Me, as Kunal, having to wear those clothes every day, those cargo pants—you know, it's ruined for me."

He added, "I can't wear clothes—like vintage Gucci sweaters or something that looks like Raj's sweaters that are in fashion now. I can't wear that stuff."

Previously, while in talks with Entertainment Weekly. The actor went on to reveal about his bond with co-star Melissa Rauch, who played the role of Bernadette on The Big Bang Theory.

The friends got together on the sets of Night Court, which premiered in 2024. Nayyar claimed, "We have a closeness that cannot be spoken about. It's an unspoken language of deep love and deep trust and deep connection that you can only experience if you go through a journey like that together for that long period of time.”

He continued, “So our relationship is beyond close. It's just deeper than that. I don't think there's a word that can describe how it is that we all feel about each other."

On the work front, Kunal Nayyar will next appear in the adaptation of A Christmas Carol, directed by Gurinder Chadha.