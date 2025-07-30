Justin Bieber Admits Being ‘Impatient’ and ‘Selfish’ Amid Rumors of His Marriage With Hailey Bieber Being on the Rocks

Justin Bieber caught the attention of his fans with the new post he dropped on social media. The musician took a walk in nature while admitting to being "impatient" and “extremely selfish.” The new dad’s post came just two weeks after he fueled the speculations of his marriage with Hailey Bieber being in a fix.

Following the pictures released by the Baby crooner on his X account, the fans extended their support to the musician, asking him not to be so hard on himself.

Justin Bieber reflects on his selfish and impatient nature

In his new social media post, Bieber shared a trio of pictures, descending the stairs of nature. In the caption, the musician wrote, “Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning.” He further added, “I can be extremely selfish and impatient yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me.”

Bieber went on to encourage his fans to step out in nature, as he wrote, “Let’s have a good day; let’s go outside. Get in nature.”

Meanwhile, fans went on to share their thoughts on the post and extended their support to the Yummy crooner.

One of the users wrote, “This is the justin bieber i stan.” Another fan stated, “Imagine walking through a forest and seeing Justin Bieber.” A netizen also gushed about the artist’s latest album, as they claimed, “We love you, thank you for everything and thank you for Swag! We, the fans, are super happy and excited about this album; it gets better with each listen!”

Did Justin Bieber hint at his marriage struggles through his SWAG album?

Justin Bieber’s recent post came after his subtly dropped hints about facing difficulties in marriage. One of the tracks, titled Defenseless, from the album, talked about his partner throwing stones at the back. The lyrics made the listeners wonder if Bieber took inspiration from his real-life events.

Bieber croons, “Girl, we better stop before we say some s–t / We’ve been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is.” He adds, “You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise. I told you, ‘I’d change’ / It’s just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain’t walking away.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber got married in September 2018, and ever since, the speculations of the duo’s marriage being in trouble have refused to die down.

