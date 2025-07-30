6 new South OTT releases to watch this week: Nithiin starrer Thammudu to Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

New South films and shows are once again arriving on streaming platforms this week, bringing some of the much-awaited to the comfort of your home. If you’re wondering what to watch, here’s a list of South OTT releases you should check out now.

6 new South OTT releases to watch this week

Advertisement

1. Thammudu

Cast: Nithiin, Laya, Sapthami Gowda, Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Hari Teja, Swasika, Temper Vamsi

Nithiin, Laya, Sapthami Gowda, Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Hari Teja, Swasika, Temper Vamsi Director: Venu Sriram

Venu Sriram Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: August 1, 2025

Thammudu is an action drama film starring Nithiin in the lead role. The Venu Sriram directorial follows the life of Jai, a skilled archer who is in search of his sister Jhansi, who got separated from him as a child. As years progress, Jhansi has become a government officer with ideals, leading a happy life with her family.

However, being a woman of principles, Jhansi refuses to sign a report that contains false details related to a chemical factory explosion in Vizag, making her and her family face the wrath of a corrupt industrialist.

As all seems to end, Jai reunites with Jhansi, deciding to save her. How he takes on the responsibility of protecting her and her family, using archery skills, forms the rest of the story.

Advertisement

2. Red Sandal Wood

Cast: Vetri, Diya Mayuri, Ganesh Venkatraman, Vishwanth, Ramachandra Raju

Vetri, Diya Mayuri, Ganesh Venkatraman, Vishwanth, Ramachandra Raju Director: Guru Ramanujam

Guru Ramanujam Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: ETVWin

ETVWin Release Date: July 31, 2025

Red Sandal Wood is a drama movie starring Vetri in the lead role. The film features the story of an aspiring boxer from North Madras. As his life goes on, he discovers his girlfriend’s brother is missing.

To figure out what happened to him, he uncovers a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate that his girlfriend’s brother is part of. The movie was originally released in theaters on September 8, 2023.

3. Super Zindagi

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mukesh, Paravathi Nair, Johny Antony, Kalesh Ramanand, Rithu Manthra, Dayyana Hameed

Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mukesh, Paravathi Nair, Johny Antony, Kalesh Ramanand, Rithu Manthra, Dayyana Hameed Director: Vintesh Chembra

Vintesh Chembra Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Release Date: August 1, 2025

Super Zindagi, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, is a comedy-drama that features the story of two men, Siddharthan and Mujeeb.

Siddharthan is a lazy man who wishes to become big in life without much struggle, while Mujeeb is a successful person who makes big bucks through shady deals.

Advertisement

When Siddharthan comes to know of a hidden treasure in Karnataka, he partners with Mujeeb to retrieve the fortune. However, their journey is met with several obstacles, and how they overcome them forms the entire story.

4. Thank you Nanna

Cast: Jayaprakash

Jayaprakash Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Where to watch: ETVWin

ETVWin Release Date: August 3, 2025

Thank you Nanna is a Telugu-language family drama flick starring actor Jayaprakash in the lead role. The film, which will be available for streaming on ETVWin, will present the story of a daughter and her father’s love through an emotional journey.

5. Surabhila Sundara Swapnam

Cast: Paul Viji Varghese, Rajalakshmi Rajan, Dayyana Hameed, Sony Sojan, Beena Thankachan, Stebin, Subin Thidanadu

Paul Viji Varghese, Rajalakshmi Rajan, Dayyana Hameed, Sony Sojan, Beena Thankachan, Stebin, Subin Thidanadu Director: Tony Mathew

Tony Mathew Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Release Date: August 1, 2025

Surabhila Sundara Swapnam is a Malayalam-language drama movie, written and directed by Tony Mathew. The film starring Paul Viji Varghese, Rajalakshmi Rajan, and Dayyana Hameed in the lead roles is set to stream on the OTT platform SunNXT from August 1, 2025.

Advertisement

The movie’s musical tracks were composed by Electronic Kili and Deepak Ravi. The dop was handled by Justin Joseph and Abdul Rahim, with Boby Rajan editing it.

6. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

Cast: Mohanlal

Mohanlal Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Reality show

Reality show Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Release Date: August 3, 2025

Mohanlal-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, is finally making its way to the audience. The much-beloved show is in its 7th year, with superstar Mohanlal returning to host the show yet again.

As the show is just days away from streaming, the entire list of contestants has yet to be unveiled. With the makers claiming the show to be on a different level this season, the grand launch will take place on August 3, 2025, at 7 PM.

Besides JioHotstar, the show will also be available for viewing on the Malayalam TV channel, Asianet.

ALSO READ: Meghana Raj remembers late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja, calls him her 'Saiyaara': 'Love you for ever'