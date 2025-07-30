Travis Kelce ‘Never Really Clicked’ With Ryan Reynolds: Reports Make Major Revelation Amid Taylor Swift’s Fallout With Blake Lively

Travis Kelce is head over heels in love with Taylor Swift, but that does not mean that he gels with all of the musician’s friends. According to the sources close to the NFL star, Kelce could not create the best of bonds with Ryan Reynolds, despite having stepped out for double dates with the actor and his wife, Blake Lively.

Previously, it was reported that the Kansas City Chiefs star also went on to unfollow Reynolds on social media after his girlfriend had an alleged fallout with Lively. The rift widened between the two best friends over the latter’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Is Ryan Reynolds more hollywood than human?

With Taylor Swift being close to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively prior to the legal drama, she had made sure that Kelce, too, was comfortable with her friends. While the couples have hung out together on several occasions, the sources claim that the athlete wasn’t too fond of the Green Lantern co-actors.

An insider revealed to the celebrity columnist, Rob Shutter, that the Kansas City Chiefs star and the Deadpool actor “never really clicked” despite them attending the Super Bowl together with Swift. The source went on to mention that Kelce is “frill-free” and “grounded,” reflecting his Midwestern roots.

On the other hand, Reynolds has been in the industry for quite a long time, and hence, his actions feel “more Hollywood than human” to the NFL player.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s fallout

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively had been the best friends in the industry. The duo had an alleged fallout after the musician’s name was mentioned in the lawsuit filed by Justin Baldoni against the actress.

While Lively’s team at multiple times requested the opposite party to scratch off the Bad Karma crooner’s name from the official documents, the director’s attorneys did not approve of it.

Finally, Swift’s subpoena was canceled after the director’s lawyer claimed that they retrieved all the information required from the musician.

