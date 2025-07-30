Anthony Mackie Teases ‘Complete Chaotic Destruction’ in Avengers: Doomsday, All We Know About Upcoming Marvel Film

Anthony Mackie is set to return as Sam Wilson in the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: Doomsday. Ahead of the film's release the next year, the actor dropped hints about what the fans can expect from the Russo Brothers' directorial.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the Captain America: Brave New World star stated that the audience will be hooked to the screens, as the movie will bring “complete chaotic destruction.”

Advertisement

Further in the discussions, Mackie dismissed rumors that the cast was nearing the end of filming. He spoke about the creative process of the makers while mentioning being in the “thick of it.”

All we know about Avengers: Doomsday

Since the announcement, fans have been highly anticipating the movie to hit theaters. As the Avengers get together for the first time since Endgame, the audience is ready for the chaos to take over. The cinematic piece, directed by the Russo Brothers, is currently in production, and is “an enormous, shifting puzzle,” as described by Anthony Mackie.

Further in the press interactions, the actor who has recently stepped into the shoes of Captain America painted the first glimpse of what fans can expect from the film.

He stated, “What audiences will witness represents complete chaotic destruction of the world.” The actor further explained that the stakes have never been higher for the heroes, as they face the deadliest villain to date, Dr. Victor von Doom.

Advertisement

Mackie will return to the franchise, alongside a star-studded cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Letitia Wright, Simu Liu, and Channing Tatum, among others.

The highlight of the film is the return of Robert Downey Jr., who played the role of Iron Man for the longest time in the franchise. The actor will play the antagonist, Dr. Doom, with the first look of the character being out in the post-credit scenes of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters in December 2026.

ALSO READ: Anthony Mackie Says He Made Ryan Gosling, Jeremy Renner Famous by Getting Them Emmy Nominations: ‘I Am the Sauce…’