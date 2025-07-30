Meghana Raj remembers late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja, calls him her 'Saiyaara': 'Love you for ever'

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

It's been five years since Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away. His wife, actress Meghana Raj, still misses him a lot. Meghana, who lost him in 2020, often remembers her late husband on social media. Her latest Instagram post is all about the beautiful moments they spent together.

Meghana Raj shares throwback pictures while remembering Chiranjeevi Sarja

On Wednesday, Meghana Raj took to Instagram to share a video of throwback pictures of actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. In the first picture, Meghana and Chiranjeevi can be seen gazing at each other with love. The second photo shows the couple smiling together. She is holding a bouquet in her hand.

One of the pictures shows the Iruvudellava Bittu actress planting a kiss on his forehead.

Meghana Raj misses her 'Saiyaara'

Meghana also penned an emotional note for her late husband. She expressed her feelings while referring to him as her 'Saiyaara'. "Love you for ever…and ever…and ever….My Saiyaara #chiranjeevisarja #raayanrajsarja," her caption reads.

All about Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja

Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja were in a long-term relationship. They dated for 10 years before deciding to get married. Meghana and Chiranjeevi got engaged on October 22, 2017, and tied the knot on May 2, 2018.

Two years later, the Shivarjuna actor passed away from cardiac arrest on June 7, 2020. He was 39 years old. Meghana was five months pregnant with their first child back then.

Meghana Raj has primarily worked in Malayalam and Kannada films. She has also acted in a few Telugu and Tamil movies. Her notable works include Iruvudellava Bittu, Raghuvinte Swantham Rasiya, Bahuparak and many more.

Chiranjeevi Sarja has worked in more than 20 movies in his career spanning 11 years. He worked in films like Vayuputra, Amma I Love You, Aatagara, Aadyaa, and Aake. Shivarjuna (2020) was his last release before his demise. Ranam (2021) and Raja Marthanda (2023) were released posthumously.

