2 Years With Mono: RM calls BTS ARMY his 'salvation' as fandom thanks Namjoon for his masterpiece 2nd mixtape

Bangtan leader RM was engulfed with affection by BTS ARMY as they commemorated two years since the release of his brilliant second mixtape Mono today, i.e. October 23, 2020. Read below to know what Namjoon penned to a fan on Mono's anniversary on Weverse.

It was exactly two years back, on October 23, when BTS leader RM gave his own version of a therapeutic mixtape, or as he referred to as a playlist, with Mono. From EverythingGoes to Seoul, Badbye to Uhgood, Tokyo to Moonchild and even Forever Rain, Kim Namjoon bared his heart and soul to BTS ARMY, addressing his insecurities with loneliness being a concurrent theme.

Even though it's been two years since the playlist dropped but Mono continues to have a powerful impact on the fandom, who took to Twitter to shower the Bangtan leader with adoration for providing them with a safe space through his music. While some refer to Mono as a "warm hug on a cold day," there are those who refer to Mono as a "friend" you can always count on. As expected, #2YearsWithMono became the #1 worldwide trend on Twitter.

Even on Weverse, ARMY shared sweet confessions regarding the healing power of RM's mixtape and one lucky fan's heartwarming ode to Mono even got a response from the 26-year-old rapper. As per the translation, an overwhelmed Joonie penned, "The album you made! Without that salvation, I wouldn't have these songs. Thank you all the time."

Check out RM's Weverse comment on Mono completing two years and what BTS ARMY had to share about the masterpiece mixtape on its anniversary below:

his comment in a post on weverse about “mono” today, please, we love you so much Joonie @BTS_twt #2YearsWithMono pic.twitter.com/eMAexZvpy3 — (@NAMJOONPlC) October 22, 2020

MONO came to me and became my friend when I had a hard time. Thank you MONO my friend. If MONO is also your friend, we have a mutual friend. #2YearsWithMono @BTS_twt #RM — Soo Choi (@choi_bts2) October 22, 2020

mono is like a warm hug on a cold day, a good laugh in sad times, or a soft cry in frustrating ones, mono is like a hint of rain in a drought or the gush of wind in a field, mono is everything pleasant i know, it's namjoon's hand extended towards me, telling me everythingoes. — fatima | mono day (@monipersona) October 22, 2020

anyone literally mono by

anyone kim namjoon pic.twitter.com/GR5N94OzAU — gabs (@rmfrvrain) October 22, 2020

namjoon calling armys his true friends, his lovers, and now his salvation....he loves us so much no one can stop me from crying — cherry (@chucklesbts) October 22, 2020

namjoon calling armys his salvation and using is which is poetic way of addressing us and people often use it in songs/poems/dramas to address someone they love or are really close with... — (@BTStranslation_) October 22, 2020

i know everyone hates me but i just came on to say i love namjoon and thank him for mono<3 #2YearsWithMono pic.twitter.com/1ZBkTYPuOV — koya (@koyadaiIy) October 22, 2020

I spent 3 hours looking for this. Namjoon weverse reply reminded me that in mono. RM made “everyone” the owner. #2YearsWithMono pic.twitter.com/5UyWQejfXQ — Serenity (@legend2817) October 22, 2020

No one can understand how much I love Namjoon((( I'm so glad he saw Mono celebration post on weverse — LiIith |Dynamite| (@2cooI4skull) October 22, 2020

Stories of people telling how Mono by RM saved, comforted & helped them ; a thread to thank namjoon for the Mixtape ♡ #2YearsWithMono @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/1MufZCnRnn — Dani (@btstwerks) October 22, 2020

mono is a warm hug on a cold day. mono is the shoulder you lean on when you feel so hopeless and alone. thank you namjoon for creating the most beautiful masterpiece. thank you for healing hearts. #2YearsWithMono pic.twitter.com/MqqfNsqEmg — taejoon gifs (@taejoongifs) October 22, 2020

We will forever be indebted to Kim Namjoon for gifting us Mono!

Quite recently, Mono tied with Ed Sheeran's Divide for making history by reaching the most #1's on iTunes in 120 countries. Moreover, Mono had debuted at No. 26 on Billboard 200 making RM the highest-ranking Korean solo artist on the chart until Suga aka Agust D's D-2 which debuted at No. 11. Mono had also debuted at No. 2 on Billboard World Albums.

