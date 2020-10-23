  1. Home
2 Years With Mono: RM calls BTS ARMY his 'salvation' as fandom thanks Namjoon for his masterpiece 2nd mixtape

Bangtan leader RM was engulfed with affection by BTS ARMY as they commemorated two years since the release of his brilliant second mixtape Mono today, i.e. October 23, 2020. Read below to know what Namjoon penned to a fan on Mono's anniversary on Weverse.
176279 reads Mumbai Updated: October 23, 2020 03:08 pm
BTS leader RM shared his gratitude to BTS ARMY on Mono's second anniversary on Weverse
It was exactly two years back, on October 23, when BTS leader RM gave his own version of a therapeutic mixtape, or as he referred to as a playlist, with Mono. From EverythingGoes to Seoul, Badbye to Uhgood, Tokyo to Moonchild and even Forever Rain, Kim Namjoon bared his heart and soul to BTS ARMY, addressing his insecurities with loneliness being a concurrent theme.

Even though it's been two years since the playlist dropped but Mono continues to have a powerful impact on the fandom, who took to Twitter to shower the Bangtan leader with adoration for providing them with a safe space through his music. While some refer to Mono as a "warm hug on a cold day," there are those who refer to Mono as a "friend" you can always count on. As expected, #2YearsWithMono became the #1 worldwide trend on Twitter.

Even on Weverse, ARMY shared sweet confessions regarding the healing power of RM's mixtape and one lucky fan's heartwarming ode to Mono even got a response from the 26-year-old rapper. As per the translation, an overwhelmed Joonie penned, "The album you made! Without that salvation, I wouldn't have these songs. Thank you all the time."

Check out RM's Weverse comment on Mono completing two years and what BTS ARMY had to share about the masterpiece mixtape on its anniversary below:

We will forever be indebted to Kim Namjoon for gifting us Mono!

ALSO READ: RM aka Namjoon writes the most heartwarming letter to ARMY on BTS' 7th anniversary: I love you more than love

Quite recently, Mono tied with Ed Sheeran's Divide for making history by reaching the most #1's on iTunes in 120 countries. Moreover, Mono had debuted at No. 26 on Billboard 200 making RM the highest-ranking Korean solo artist on the chart until Suga aka Agust D's D-2 which debuted at No. 11. Mono had also debuted at No. 2 on Billboard World Albums.

Credits :Weverse,Twitter

