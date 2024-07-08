6 Manhwa Like Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint Ahead of Anime Release

RPG elements in manga, such as So I'm a Spider and So What, have become more prominent in Korean comics like manhwa. These comics, while similar to manga, offer unique experiences for both characters and readers. Characters can display stats, experience points, skill levels, and grow stronger, often incorporating game-related functions into the real world. Similar to Omniscient Reader, here are 6 must-read RPG manhwa that readers will enjoy.

1. Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling follows the adventures Sung Jinwoo in a world that is constantly threatened by monsters and the evil forces. In his battles Sung transforms himself from weakest hunter of all mankind to one of the strongest hunters in existence.

In a world where hunters, humans who possess magical abilities, must battle deadly monsters to protect the human race from certain annihilation, a notoriously weak hunter named Sung Jinwoo finds himself in a seemingly endless struggle for survival.

One day, after narrowly surviving an overwhelmingly powerful double dungeon that nearly wipes out his entire party, a mysterious program called the System chooses him as its sole player and in turn, gives him the extremely rare ability to level up in strength, possibly beyond any known limits. Jinwoo then sets out on a journey as he fights against all kinds of enemies, both man and monster, to discover the secrets of the dungeons and the true source of his powers.

2. Ranker’s Return (2021)

Ranker’s Return Remake is a Action series is written by Yeong Biram. First serialized at the end of 2019 on Naver it was then picked up and hosted on LINE Webtoons at the end of May 2020. It updates every Wednesday on Naver and every Thursday on LINE.

In Ranker's Return manhwa, Kang Hyunwoo, known as Meleegod, was the highest-level player in Arena. He left the game to serve in the military and take over his family's business. However, his family's business suffered and they became bankrupt. Hyunwoo worked part-time at a convenience store, making barely enough money. He created another Arena account and began his journey to become the strongest ranked player and earn a better living as a streamer.

3. Overgeared

In Overgeared, Shin Youngwoo, a low-level player in Satisfy, discovers a powerful item that grants him the title "Pagma's Successor." He becomes a skilled blacksmith, able to forge unique weapons, and aims to achieve fame and fortune. However, his journey takes unexpected turns, as he faces challenges and unexpected challenges in his quest for fortune.

4. Mystic Musketeer

Mystic Musketeer is a LITRPG manhwa, and its premise is reminiscent of every iconic LITRPG anime or manga or manhwa out there. Te main protagonist Ha Yiha is a skilled sniper who is serving his military duty, when an accident leaves him crippled and in need of a surgery that he cannot afford. He finds escape in the trending virtual reality game Middle Earth, which gives him the chance to earn some real money for his operation while allowing him to walk again.

Although he is thrilled to be walking again, he makes some poor decisions that ultimately come back to haunt him. He accidentally gets stuck as a musketeer, a role that is the bottom of the bottom in the gaming system. In the entire game, Ha Yiha is one of the only players that wields a musket for a weapon. It sucks as a weapon, but the bigger problem is that it’s incredibly embarrassing.

5. The Legendary Moonlight Sculptor

The Legendary Moonlight Sculptor follows the adventures of a young man named Lee Hyun, who is an impoverished student living in a near-future Korea where virtual reality massively multiplayer online role-playing games have become the most popular form of entertainment and commerce.

Lee Hyun, also known by his in-game name Weed, was formerly known as the legendary God of War of the highly popular MMORPG, Continent of Magic. In an attempt to help his debt-ridden family, he auctions his character to find it sell at ₩3.1 billion.

Later, an unfortunate run-up with loan sharks causes Lee Hyun to lose almost all of his money, however, this caused him to step into the new era of gaming led by the first-ever Virtual Reality MMORPG, Royal Road, to help his ailing grandmother and save enough for his sister's future college tuition. Despite starting out with nothing, he quickly proves to be a highly skilled player, making use of his real-life experience in poverty to become an expert in frugality and resourcefulness.

6. I Am The Sorcerer King

I Am The Sorcerer King is a fantasy and action manga by Decaspell and Miro, featuring a rift bringing monsters intent on destroying mankind. Despite the monsters' destruction, people awakened with powers, hunting and protecting the innocent. Lee Sung Hoon needed money to help his mother and decided to take on a dangerous job where he would be hunting monsters. However, he was gravely injured to the point that he remembered his past life as the Sorcerer King. With that knowledge, he changes the course of his future.

