Blue Lock Season 2 Animator Breaks Silence on Bad Animation Quality

The second season of Blue Lock has faced significant criticism following the release of its initial episodes, with fans noticing a dip in animation quality. Recently, one of the season’s animators, Martin Reyes, spoke out about the production issues contributing to these disappointing results. Reyes, who contributed to the anime’s second episode, shared his experience on social media, explaining that intense time pressures and challenging work conditions impacted the quality of the series.

According to Reyes, he was originally tasked with animating sections of five episodes. However, he left after completing his work on episode two, citing an impossible production schedule as the main reason. “I worked on episode two, completing 20 cuts, but ultimately decided not to continue with the show due to the unmanageable workload and time crunch,” Reyes said. He explained that much of the animation he had created was cut or heavily modified, leading to static, underwhelming scenes in the final episode.

Reyes also highlighted how the production committee behind Blue Lock prioritized profits over the working conditions of animators. “The production committee took on the project with profit in mind, neglecting the stressful conditions animators faced. After finishing episode two, I chose to leave, anticipating the final product would reflect these limitations. I can’t feel proud of the outcome that was released,” Reyes stated.

In his post, Reyes even shared an unfinished animation cut from episode two that showcases dynamic movement and complex running scenes. This raw footage was meant to emphasize how animation could have appeared if more resources and time were dedicated. However, the final cut lacked this fluidity, with characters often seen running in place without detailed movement, sparking fan disappointment.

Advertisement

The main issue, as noted by Reyes, was a rushed production schedule that impacted every stage of animation. Designers, colorists, and animators all faced limitations that prevented them from producing a season comparable to Blue Lock's debut. Reyes believes that, with improved scheduling and planning, season two could have avoided its current pitfalls.

This revelation has disheartened many fans of the series, as Blue Lock’s first season was well-received, helping boost the manga’s popularity. As the anime’s future hangs in the balance, fans are urging the production committee to reevaluate its approach, hoping that any future seasons will receive the time and support needed to capture the quality Blue Lock fans expect.

ALSO READ: Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Plans to Create Her Own Anime Series