Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Nears Completion, Director Shares Update

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2.

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 is a direct sequel to the series that premiered in September 2023. Castlevania: Nocturne is based on Konami's video game series of the same name. In comparison, there have been very few updates on the sequel. Director Samuel Deats took to X (formerly Twitter) to rally support for the sequel.

Talking about Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2, Sam revealed that the team is pushing hard and would appreciate some feedback on their favorite moments in the entire series. After reading all the comments from fans, Samuel expressed gratitude on behalf of the whole team. The first season of the series received praise from its fans for its animation, directing, and writing.

No release date for Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 has been revealed as of writing, nor do we expect the sequel anytime soon. Set in 1792 during the French Revolution, the series follows the young Vampire Hunter Richter Belmont and his adoptive sister Maria Renard as they try to prevent the resurrection of the Vampire Messiah.

In the finale of Season 1, we saw Erzsebet fully incarnate as Sekhmet. Emmanuel almost sacrifices Maria but is stopped by Tera and others. Tera and Annette try to push the machine back into the portal but Erzsebet defeats them and all focus on turning Maria into a vampire. Tera sacrifices herself in place of Maria and becomes Erzsebet’s vampire servant.

Towards the end, we see Alucard, the son of Dracula, making a grand entry. He kills Drolta and saves Richter, Annette, Maria, and Mizrak. The series ends on a cliffhanger, with no details about whether Alucard is on their side. Now that Tera herself is becoming a vampire, there seems to be no end to Richter and Maria’s troubles.

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 1 was directed by the Deats brothers, Sam and Adam. They have also worked on the original Castlevania series. Powerhouse Animation Studios, along with Project 51 Productions, will be returning for the sequel. Will Richter be able to kill Erzsebet? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2!

