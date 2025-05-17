Dandadan Chapter 195: Evil Eye Takes Over Jiji; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Dandadan chapter, titled ‘We've Been Hijacked,’ saw Momo and Jiji confront Naki Kito, confused by her presence after her prior arrest. Naki, unaware Momo is on her leg, accuses them of causing the volcano disaster. Fighting breaks out between both groups.

Unji protects Raiya from Juichi, using touch to strike Juichi and Juhiko. Bamora urges Unji to retreat. Jiji summons the Evil Eye, who repels Jugenna. Seiko engages Naki as the Kito family blames their downfall on Momo’s group. A tornado damages the plane, and sky sharks appear, alarming everyone aboard.

Dandadan Chapter 195 will likely escalate the conflict, with Naki Kito's provocation possibly causing Jiji to lose control and allow the Evil Eye to take over. Although this may overpower the Kito family, it could create new risks.

Meanwhile, the damaged aircraft descending toward the ocean suggests a worsening crisis. The airborne sharks and tornado are expected to be tied to a yokai ability granted by the Orchestrator. As a result, a new antagonist may emerge by the end of the chapter.

Dandadan Chapter 195 will be officially released at 12 am JST on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. For most international audiences, this will correspond to a release on Monday, May 19, 2025. The release time will vary depending on location and time zone.

Dandadan Chapter 195 will be available for free on official platforms such as VIZ Media, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus, and Shonen Jump+. While VIZ Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first three chapters, Shonen Jump+ is a paid service for full access.

