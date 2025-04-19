Dandadan Chapter 191: Momo Arrives At Izumo Grand Shrine; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read, And More

The last chapter of Dandadan, titled ‘Merging Is What Makes Us Strong!,’ begins with Okarun and Kinta arguing within their mech-suit as Hase charges at them. Hase damages the suit’s arm, which Kinta quickly repairs. Okarun lands a blow but fails to turn the tide. Despite his plea for stronger weapons, Kinta refuses.

Hase eventually destroys the mech completely. Recalling past bullying from Hase, Okarun is motivated to fight. With Kinta’s new weapon, they immobilize Hase midair and slam him to the ground, knocking him out. The exosuit alien retreats as Kinta and Okarun emerge victorious from the battle.

Dandadan Chapter 191 will likely begin with Okarun and Kinta collapsing after their fight. Aira, Rin, and Kouki are expected to find them victorious and question Hase’s motives. The exosuit alien will watch from afar, triggering more scenes from her backstory, including Count Saint-Germain’s appearance.

Upon contacting him, he will instruct her to proceed to Izumo Grand Shrine. Meanwhile, Momo’s group will arrive there and sense something ominous. They will split into teams to search for the Uchide no Kozuchi, unaware that Saint-Germain is already observing them.

Dandadan Chapter 191 is set to officially release at 12:00 am JST on Tuesday, April 22, 2024. For most international readers, this will be Monday, April 23, 2024. The exact release time will vary by location and time zone.

Dandadan Chapter 191 will be available for free on platforms like VIZ Media, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus, and Shonen Jump+. While VIZ Media and MANGA Plus provide free access to the first three chapters, Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription for full access.

