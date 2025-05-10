Dandadan Chapter 194: Jiji Vs Naki Kito Begins; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Dandadan chapter, titled ‘You People?!,’ began the fight, with Momo sitting on Unji’s shoulder to calm Jiji. Though Unji could not see her, he recognized Momo’s voice. A light-hearted exchange followed between Momo, Jiji, and Unji regarding names and boundaries.

Meanwhile, Seiko showed signs of physical distress, but downplayed it. Suddenly, a man attempted to stab Jiji, but Unji’s umbrellas intercepted it. More attackers emerged, prompting Bamora to activate her kaiju suit. She created Empty Space to protect passengers. Naki Kito then appeared, surprised by their connection to Empty Space users.

Dandadan Chapter 194 will likely begin with Momo’s group inside Empty Space, confronting Naki Kito. The group will probably learn that the Orchestrator freed the Kito siblings from prison and led them to Momo. A focused attack from Naki on Jiji is expected due to their prior interactions.

Simultaneously, Zuma, Vamola, Seiko, and Momo are each likely to face individual members of the Kito family. The chapter will likely close with the revelation that the Kito siblings possess Yokai powers granted by the Orchestrator.

Dandadan Chapter 194 is set to release officially at 12 am JST on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. For international audiences, this will be Monday, May 12, 2025, although the exact time may differ based on your location and time zone.

Dandadan Chapter 194 will be available for free on platforms such as VIZ Media, Shueisha's MANGA Plus, and Shonen Jump+. While VIZ Media and MANGA Plus offer the first three chapters free, full access on Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription.

