Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 Renewed With New Teaser; What to Expect & More

Netflix's Delicious In Dungeon has been officially renewed for a second season, following a successful 6-month run, and given the anime's high praise, another installment is expected.

Delicious in Dungeon is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ryōko Kui. It was serialized in Enterbrain's seinen manga magazine Harta from February 2014 to September 2023. Yen Press has licensed the series in North America. The anime television series adaptation produced by Trigger aired from January to June 2024.

The official Twitter account of Delicious In Dungeon has confirmed that the anime will receive a second season and released a key visual and a short teaser to celebrate. The posts quickly went viral, showing the huge fanbase the series has garnered.

Although a release date or information about the second season is still unknown, fans of the series can rest easy knowing that Delicious In Dungeon will be returning for a second season and will hit Netflix sooner rather than later.

Netflix's Delicious In Dungeon anime adaptation, despite initial disappointments like Seven Deadly Sins and Record of Ragnarok, has proven that Netflix-exclusive anime can be great. The adaptation of Ryoko Kui's beloved manga by Netflix is proving the stereotype wrong and could lead to better reception for anime like Shonen Jump's Sakamoto Days and The One Piece remake.

The official synopsis of the series states as,

"When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

The manga was chosen as the 13th best manga of 2015 in the Book of the Year manga ranking of Da Vinci magazine. The 2016 edition of the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook ranked the series at number one on its list of top 20 manga for male readers.The manga was nominated for the 9th to 12th Manga Taishō Award from 2016 to 2019.

A panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 highlighted it as one of the Best Continuing Series for Kids/Teens. It was also ranked second on Amazon Japan's Best-Selling Kindle Book Rankings for 2018. In 2024, the manga won the 55th Seiun Award's Best Comic award.

What is the plot of Delicious in Dungeon?

The story of Delicious in Dungeon follows a fantasy world of dungeon exploration, adventuring parties set out on expeditions to raid dungeons, with many hoping to find the mysterious Golden Kingdom, which is said to be the treasure of an island dungeon. The story begins as a group of adventurers unsuccessfully attempt to slay a red dragon and are forced to escape as it consumes the leader's sister, Falin Touden, a tallman (human) spellcaster.

Wanting to rescue Falin, who used magic to teleport them to safety, the remaining members of the party Laios Touden, a tallman swordsman; Chilchuck Tims, a halfling locksmith; and Marcille Donato, an elven spellcaster, brainstorm how to get back to the dungeon level with the dragon in time to save Falin from digestion.

With most of their supplies left behind in the dungeon, their mission seems impossible until Laios, who secretly wants to eat dungeon monsters, suggests they sustain themselves by finding food inside, to which Chilchuck and Marcille reluctantly agree. Inside, they encounter Senshi, a dwarf with many years of experience surviving in the dungeon by cooking monsters and harvesting food.

The story details their travels through the dungeon, the environments, traps, and monsters they encounter, and the meals they create.

