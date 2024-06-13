Blue Lock Chapter 266 On Break: What Causes The Hiatus? New Release Date & More

Blue Lock manga, a Japanese football series, will be on a sudden hiatus next week, with chapter 266 set to be released on June 26, 2024. The manga, written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, began serialization in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. With over 30 million copies in circulation worldwide, the series has been collected into 29 volumes.

Blue Lock manga goes on a hiatus

On June 12, 2024, the official Twitter account of Blue Lock manga announced a sudden hiatus due to an interview with artist Yusuke Nomura. Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine issue 29 will be released on June 19, 2024, while the series will be on hiatus.

The official Twitter account of Blue Lock manga apologized for the confusion caused by the unclear information about the manga's next chapter, which was supposed to be announced in issue 28. The official X account stated that further details will be provided in issue 29. Blue Lock chapter 266 will be delayed by a week to June 26, 2024.

Blue Lock was the best-selling manga series in the first half of 2023 (the period between November 2022 and May 2023), with over 8 million copies sold, while volumes 12–14 and 21–23 were among the best-selling manga volumes from the same period.

Volumes 22–24 were among the best-selling manga volumes of 2023. Volume 24 was Kodansha's second-highest first print run manga volume of 2023–2024 (period from April 2023–March 2024), with 450,000 copies printed, while the third volume of Blue Lock: Episode Nagi was the fifth, with 210,000 copies printed.

In 2023, Blue Lock anime won the New Face Award at the Japan Character Awards by Japan's Character Brand Licensing Association (CBLA). The series ranked second in the anime category of the Yahoo! Japan Search Awards, based on the number of searches for a particular term compared to the year before.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 266?

The story of Blue Lock follows the Japan national team, who finished 16th in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Japan Football Union hires the football enigma Ego Jinpachi. His master plan to lead Japan to stardom is Blue Lock, a training regimen designed to create the world's greatest egotist striker.

Those who fail Blue Lock will never again be permitted to represent Japan. Yoichi Isagi, an unknown high school football player who is conflicted about his playing style, decides to join the program in order to become the best striker in the world.

In Blue Lock chapter 266, Michael Kaiser's Kaiser Impact: Magnus shot, which was blocked by Rin Itoshi and Charles Chevalier, is expected to be the outcome of his first goal against Paris X Gen, indicating his skill in such situations.

Such a development should help Kaiser realize that Kiyora Jin's pass to him was intended to stop right before him. Hence, he may form a duo with the left wing-back. Witnessing such a development could break Alexis Ness as he wished to be the person who would help Kaiser perfect the Kaiser Impact: Magnus shot.

