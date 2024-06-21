One Punch Man Manga Announces Two-Month Hiatus; All We Know So Far

One-Punch Man, a popular shonen series, is set to take a two-month hiatus, marking a departure from its fans. The manga, which has defied expectations since its inception as a web comic, is expected to return in August 2024, marking a significant departure from the series's initial resurgence. The announcement comes from the One-Punch Man team, who have already announced the hiatus.

No word has been given on why One-Punch Man is taking a hiatus. For now, the One-Punch Man hiatus has left fans scratching their heads, but they can rest easy knowing the two-month break will fly by.

One Punch Man goes on a 2-month hiatus

One-Punch Man will be taking a two-month hiatus from June 20, 2024, to August 22, 2024 which was announced by Yusuke Murata on Twitter. Murata is taking a hiatus to prepare for his ongoing adaptation of ONE's webcomic, a project he has been dedicated to since redrawing the majority of the Ninjas Arc of One-Punch Man. This move is seen as a step towards delivering the highest quality work for his renowned work.

As Yusuke Murata released the latest redrawn chapter of One-Punch Man the same day he delivered this news, fans must wait a bit longer before seeing whether Blast, Flash, and Sonic can overcome Empty Void.

This isn't the first time that Murata takes a months-long break, but fan sentiment on social media is overall pleasant toward this news, recognizing the painstaking effort and quality poured into the latest redrawn chapters. The blog post apologizes to readers for the delay while teasing the latest One-Punch Man physical media release, with Japan's print manga volume #31 releasing on July 4, 2024.

Advertisement

A brief about One Punch Man

The story is set on a supercontinent version of Earth on which powerful monsters and supervillains wreak havoc. The millionaire Agoni creates the Hero Association, which employs superheroes to fight evil. Saitama, an unassociated hero, hails from City Z and performs heroic deeds as a hobby.

For three years, he has trained enough to defeat any enemy with a single punch; his unmatched strength leaving him bored. He becomes a reluctant mentor to Genos, a cyborg seeking revenge against another cyborg who killed his family and destroyed his hometown, after Saitama defeats the monster Mosquito Girl that defeated Genos.

Saitama and Genos join the Hero Association to achieve notability, but Genos gains an S-Class rank. Saitama, despite a perfect physical exam score, becomes a C-Class hero due to low scores. Despite saving people from an asteroid and the Deep Sea King, he barely gets promoted to B-Class. The seer Shibabawa predicts an alien invasion, and Saitama defeats Boros in single combat, saving the world.

Advertisement

Monsters increase in speed, and rogue martial artist Garo, a former apprentice of the hero Bang, terrorizes heroes due to childhood bullying. The Monster Association, an organization under City Z, aims to destroy the Hero Association by attacking cities, recruiting fighters with Monster Cells and kidnapping a Hero Association executive's son.

Garo bonds with Tareo, a child who idolizes heroes, and his combat prowess rises. The Monster Association recruits Tareo, but Garo refuses and is captured. He storms the Monster Association HQ to rescue the child, ultimately capturing the organization.

The Hero Association attacks the headquarters to rescue the executive's son, causing a battle that destroys City Z and kills many monsters. Saitama, a hero, meets Blast, who warns him of a threat called God. Garo, a mutated monster, emerges, emitting radiation that kills all heroes, including Genos. Saitama defeats Garo, who becomes distraught over Tareo's death and teaches Saitama to time travel before God kills him.

Advertisement

Saitama goes back in time and subdues Garo before killing the heroes, destroying his monster mutation and cosmic power. Despite objections from other heroes, Saitama spares Garo and lets him flee after Tareo stops them. Only Genos remembers the entire events of the original ominous future caused by Garo.

With the Monster Association destroyed, Saitama gets promoted to A-Class for defeating Garo. As the battle destroyed his apartment, he relocates to the Hero Association's HQ in A-City. The Hero Association's poor performance causes public opinion of them to plummet. Several heroes and officials decide to retire or defect to the Neo Heroes, a rival group appearing to be more effective in handling the growing monster threats.

Leading it is the hero Blue, who claims to be the son of Blast. However, Neo Heroes has even worse shady activities on turning many of its members and other people outside the organization, including Hero Association members into cyborg slaves, and possibly connected to Genos' past and even Bofoi.

On the same day, Genos received a final upgrade from Kuseno and Saitama's power level is being studied at a capsule, Kuseno's unexpected assassination by the hands of robot assassins was just a beginning of the robot invasion.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Elusive Samurai Anime Unveils New Poster; Everything We Know So Far