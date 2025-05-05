Met Gala 2025 shah rukh khan, met gala 2025, sabyasachi Samay Raina Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Shahid Kapoor Pawandeep Rajan Ramayana Diljit Dosanjh at MET Gala 2025 Bhooth Bangla Sitaare Zameen Par Cast

Gokurakugai Chapter 27: How Is Shizuka Related To The Takarais? Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

Gokurakugai Chapter 27 may finally reveal more about the Takarai’s true relationship with the Crushing Death Maga, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.

By Sneha Sam
Published on May 05, 2025  |  08:31 PM IST |  11K
Yuto Sano, Shueisha, MangaPlus, Viz Media
Gokurakugai [Yuto Sano, Shueisha, MangaPlus, Viz Media]

The last Gokurakugai chapter, titled ‘Agony,’ saw Shizuka confronting Haiba over Nei’s kidnapping. Shizuka punches him, insisting they only intended to ransom her. After another clash, Haiba and his associate leave, and Shizuka frees Nei, telling her to eat and rest before he returns her.

She hugs him, crying. Later, he delivers her home. Despite this turn of events, he would later kill her parents, telling her to remember her grief and kill him someday. In the present, Nei awakens at Saragi HQ, where Tao and Alma stop her from rushing back out.

Gokurakugai [Yuto Sano, Shueisha, MangaPlus, Viz Media]

Gokurakugai Chapter 27 may further explore Shizuka’s past and the identity of his "parents" referenced by Yomi, possibly revealing him as an illegitimate child of the Takarai family. The woman previously argued over could have been his mother, suggesting the family wronged her.

On the other hand, the chapter may instead focus on Nei and Alma’s recovery. The group may try to extract information from Utsuro, taking advantage of Yomi's apparent ignorance about Utsuro’s capture. More about Yomi’s plans for the ‘pieces’ previous mentioned may also be revealed.

Gokurakugai [Yuto Sano, Shueisha, MangaPlus, Viz Media]

Gokurakugai Chapter 27 is set for release on Wednesday, June 4, 2024, at 4:00 pm JST, continuing the series’ storyline. Keep in mind that time zone differences may affect the exact release time for international readers.

Those following Shueisha’s Jump Square can expect the chapter to be available at 12:00 am JST the same day. Global fans will be able to read Gokurakugai Chapter 27 on official platforms such as Viz Media, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, and the Shonen Jump website, depending on regional availability.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

Credits: Shueisha, MangaPlus, Gokurakugai Wiki, Viz Media, Shonen Jump Square website
