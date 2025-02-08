Gokurakugai Chapter 25: Why Were The Takarais Massacred? Recap, Release Date And More

The last Gokurakugai chapter, titled ‘Why?,’ followed Nei as she confronted the Crushing Death Maga. The chapter saw memories of her family and home resurface before the Maga violently destroys it. Nei then decapitates him, but his head slams into the ground, and a huge metal weight nearly crushes her.

As they fight, the mansion is further damaged, and the Maga’s attacks overwhelm Nei. He stops upon seeing her fear, questioning why she took away his fun. He claims her family were miscreants before vanishing into the Tori Gate. The chapter ends with a flashback of young Nei stitching a heart with wings onto his jacket.

Gokurakugai Chapter 25 will likely reveal more about the Crushing Death Maga’s past and his connection to Nei. Given the scene at the end of the chapter, he was likely human before being turned by Yomi. His statement about the Takarai household being sinners may indicate they were involved in organized crime or other such activities.

This may be linked to his transformation into a Maga, possibly leading to his execution of the household in revenge. Nei’s past interactions with him also suggest a deeper history between the two. Whether his actions were purely vengeance-driven or something more remains unknown.

Gokurakugai Chapter 25 will be available on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 4:00 pm JST. Internationally, this corresponds to 7:00 am GMT / 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET the same day. Please note that release times may vary depending on your location.

For readers of Shueisha’s Jump Square, Gokurakugai Chapter 25 will be released at midnight JST. International fans can access the latest chapters on platforms such as Viz Media, MANGAPlus by Shueisha, and the Shonen Jump website.

