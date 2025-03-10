Gokurakugai Chapter 26: Shizuka To Save Nei From Her Kidnappers; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Gokurakugai chapter, Relation, depicted scenes from Nei Takarai’s childhood. The chapter began with a young Nei playfully surprising a maid and gifting her a stitched bunny before attempting to bring tea to her father.

Before entering his room, she heard a loud argument about a woman, and the maid sent her away. Outside, she met Shizuka, the future Crushing Death Maga, and fixed his torn sleeve. The next day, Nei was kidnapped for ransom by Shizuka’s friend. Shizuka, unaware of this, arrived and angrily demanded to know what was happening.

The flashback will likely continue in Gokurakugai Chapter 26, showing Shizuka’s response to Nei’s kidnapping and whether he attempts to save her. Though, given his friction with the Takarai household and his relation to the kidnappers, he may be blamed for the incident. This may be further linked to the woman previously mentioned in the Takarai mansion.

Additionally, the chapter could explore Fujita’s involvement in the kidnapping, as he was absent when Nei was taken. The present timeline may eventually resume, where Shizuka explains his past, his transformation into a Maga, and his reasons for killing the Takarai household. However, this remains speculation at this time.

Gokurakugai Chapter 26 is set to be released on Friday, May 2, 2024, at 4:00 pm JST, though the exact time may differ depending on your time zone. The chapter will be released in the latest issue of Shueisha's Jump Square at midnight JST on the same day.

International readers can access Gokurakugai Chapter 26 on Viz Media’s official site, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, and the Shonen Jump website. While the former two platforms offer the latest three chapters for free, Shonen Jump requires a subscription for access to the series.

