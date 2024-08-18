Harvey Awards 2024: List Of All Titles Nominated In Best Manga Category

One of the most important award functions in the literature world, the Harvey Awards, is set to make its yearly return. With October almost around the corner, the list of their nominations has started coming out to the public, and thankfully, the nominations for the Best Manga category are finally out. Named after writer and illustrator Harvey Kurtzman, the Harvey Awards started its journey in 1998.

The yearly event quickly caught wind in its sail, and with the growing popularity of manga series worldwide, it is no wonder that the fans have been anticipating the release of their nominations list in the best manga category. Well, without much ado, let's take a look at which manga series managed to make it to the list this year:

The 2024 Harvey Awards Best Manga Nominations:

The Summer Hikaru Died

Mokumokuren's horror manga has made it to the list. Based on the lives of two teenage boys, Hikaru and Yoshiki, the manga tells the story of friendship, adventure, finding peace, and making the best of any situation life throws at you. As is seen when suddenly a freak accident puts Hikaru at death’s door when an eldritch being consumes him before he can die. As a result, the eldritch being takes the form of Hikaru, with all his memories and feelings intact.

Advertisement

However, Yoshiki notices the change quickly but still wants to stay close to his friend even if he has to deal with the new Hikaru’s strange nature, as well as deadly beings that suddenly seem too close for comfort. The phenomenal art style and gripping narrative have made the series wildly popular. Now, with an anime adaptation announced, this nomination comes as pleasant news for fans.

Which Hat Atelier

Kamome Shirahama’s Which Hat Atelier has also found its way to the nominations again. As it already won the award in 2020, it comes as no surprise that its continued brilliance will ensure another nomination. Famous for its magnificent art style, and wholesome concept, Witch Hat Atelier follows Coco with her dreams of becoming a witch. However, as only the ones born with magical powers are destined for that, her dreams seem impossible until she meets a witch named Qifrey. The story explores how together they embark on a journey of hope, dreams, and making the world a better place, while malicious forces try to stop them at any cost.

Advertisement

Delicious in Dungeon

Ryoko Kui’s fantasy comedy manga Delicious in Dungeon finished the first season run of its anime adaptation, in June. As a result, this nomination has only added to the happiness of the fans. An adventure comedy containing mythical creatures, dungeon exploration, as well as an affinity for monster gourmet? Well, all of these put together have made it one of the most popular seinen manga of recent times. The crazy art style compliments the story perfectly, as a result, its nomination was anticipated.

Second-Hand Love

Yamada Murasaki’s collection of manga Second Hand Love, contains two of the artist's most popular works, A Blue Flame, and Second Hand Love. A translated version by Ryan Holmberg was published in 2024 in North America by Drawn and Quarterly. With Its effectiveness in evoking thoughts, and feelings, and dealing with mature themes, Murasaki’s work will leave you with a lot to think about once finished. The nomination comes as a pleasant surprise for fans of his works worldwide.

Advertisement

My Picture Diary

Maki Fujiwara showed her own masterful artistry in depicting a couple of years of her married life with the much-celebrated mangaka Yoshiharu Tsuge. From their struggles, the load of raising a child, her bout with cancer, and Tsuge’s apparent mental health issues, the diary delves into all in an unflinching manner, while still maintaining a very simplistic, almost intimate art style. Initially, put together by Fujiwara as a memory journal for their son to reminisce about once he is older, its publication shed light on their home life, and the enigma Tsuge was. A translated version by Ryan Holmberg was released in 2023 in North America by Drawn and Quarterly.

Berserk Deluxe Edition Vol 14

Hailed as one of the most popular manga of all time, Berserk has won many accolades over the years. The detailed art, intricate storyline, and great sensitivity practiced in dealing with serious issues portrayed in Kentaro Miura’s manga are phenomenal. It is a testament to the series' legacy that Miura’s childhood friend and fellow manga artist Kouji Mori took the helm after his unfortunate demise to continue the series. So this nomination is both much expected and appreciated among the fans.

Advertisement

Okinawa

Okinawa is basically Susumu Higa’s love letter to his culture, people, history, and motherland. A collection of his works that was previously published in two editions, Sword of Sand, and Mabui. From the struggles of occupation and World War two, as well as contemporary life on the island, his artistry finds a delicate balance between violence, love, and nostalgia in Okinawa. Complete with a picture at the end of each chapter that contains the soul of the land, be it geography, people, or cultural aspects, it sheds light on a different type of manga genre that many people outside Japan are unaware of.

However, its brilliance has already been noticed thankfully as it continues to gain many accolades ever since its release in 2023. Jocelyn Allen's translation has made for a smooth reading experience overall. It also contains one of Higa’s interviews, where he notes that his work can make people across the world take another look at Okinawa, and connect everyone with our shared humanity.

H.P. Lovecraft’s The Shadow Over Innsmouth

Famous horror mangaka Gou Tanabe came through with another of his H.P. Lovecraft collaborations featuring the late author's only story that was published as a book in his lifetime. His insanely detailed art style portraying spine-chilling scenes, will put it on the list of the nominations was pretty much obvious. The confirmation, though, has elated many of his fans.

Advertisement

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Kanehito Yamada, and Tsukasa Abe’s fantasy manga is another contender for the award. The overwhelming response both the manga and the anime adaptation have been getting from fans, is a testament to its brilliance. So this nomination makes perfect sense. With over 22 million copies in circulation, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is undoubtedly one of the most popular shonen manga of recent times. Its brilliant illustrations have already led to multiple awards over the last few years, and fans are expecting it to continue doing so.

Soichi: Junji Ito Story Collection

The collection of stories by the Uzumaki famed manga artist Junti Ito will make a place in the nomination list was possibly obvious from the start. And rightfully so, as Ito has continuously provided exquisite art that compliments his complex storylines over the years. As a result, a bow to the artist's brilliance is expected.

The Harvey Awards is set to declare the winner in October when the ceremony is supposed to take place. Until then, keep up with our website as we continue to bring more scoop related to the event!

ALSO READ: 5 Most Anticipated Stories For Uzumaki Anime To Anticipate