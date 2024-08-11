Jun Yokoyama's Mari-Chan Manga To End This September? Here's What Report Says

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Mari-Chan Manga

Jun Yokoyoma’s Mari-Chan manga is nearing its end, with the final chapter set to appear in the third issue of Shonen Gahosha’s Young King Bull magazine on September 2, 2024. The series began back in 2022 and is finally ending as one of the fan favorites of all time. The third and final compiled book volume of Mari-chan will be available in October 2024.

Mari-Chan revolves around Mami Inaba, a 74-year-old woman who has run a diner in a quiet porter town for nearly 20 years. Her life changes forever when a new apartment building, complete with a shopping mall, opens nearby. This put Mami’s business in danger as she lost all her local clientele.

The only way she makes her earnings is through the few loyal customers who have been coming to her diner for years. She meets Hijiri Umakoshi, an actress who was missing. Together, the duo come up with a plan to revive Mami’s struggling diner and overshadow the newly opened shopping mall with its fast-food chains.

Fans have appreciated Mari-chan’s story-telling, especially considering the manga touches on a lot of present situations in society. The portrayal of the Mami, who struggles to adapt in the wake of large corporations taking over, also depicts the struggles of small businesses today. These resonated well with many readers, which explains the manga’s success.

Mari-chan is not the only popular work of Jun Yokoyama. The mangaka previously adapted Liu Cixin’s Taking Care of God novel into a manga, which was serialized on Kadokawa’s Comic Hu website from January 2022 to January 2023. The adaptation by Yokoyama showcased his ability to breathe life into the novel, with the manga also released in English by Yen Press.

As Mari-chan comes to an end, fans are eagerly awaiting to see how the mangaka wraps up the story. We also hope there are more projects in the future by this talented mangaka. The final volume will be available on September 2, 2024. Stay tuned for updates on Mari-Chan!

