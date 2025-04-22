I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 15: Clover Takes On Fullbound; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last episode of I Left My A-Rank Party, titled ‘One Gold,’ saw Yuke, Rain, and Moria report to the authorities about Glad Shi-im's collapse. They revealed that King Vordan tried relocating the city to another dimension during its culling, but failed. His magical artefact, One Gold, remains the anchor for the ongoing Twilight spell.

It must be destroyed to prevent further catastrophe. Rain’s uncle attempts to seize her but is unsuccessful. Meanwhile, Duna’s Second Prince targets the Clover Party. Fullbound abducts Rune into the dungeon, where her and Loge’s identities are revealed before confronting Fullbound at the throne room.

I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 15 will depict the Clover Party’s battle against Fullbound within the dungeon. Outside, Scordia and Carmine forces will work together to contain the attacking monsters surrounding the castle.

With Rain’s family and the Salmutarian prince now involved, another storyline is expected to develop around the Clover Party’s confrontation with the prince, potentially influencing the course of events during and after the battle against Fullbound.

I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 15, titled ‘Crossing Time,’ will be released at 12:55 am JST on Friday, April 25, 2025. In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV, Aomori Broadcasting, TV Iwate, Yomiuri TV, AT-X, and other networks.

Japanese viewers can also stream I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 15 on d Anime Store, ABEMA, U-NEXT, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu. For international audiences, it will be available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

