I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 11: Clover Goes Dungeon Diving; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of I Left My A-Rank Party, titled ‘Clover's Back in Action!,’ saw the Clover party arrive in Duna, where Marina inquired about the region's food and the significance of the robed individuals. Yuke identified them as Sulmatarians, recognizable by their attire, which indicated family and social status.

At the guild, Yuke and Silk learned that adventurers are competing to name a newly discovered dungeon. Though intrigued, Yuke prioritized exploration over competition. The next day, the party prepared for their expedition, with Silk warning of potential threats. The episode ended as they set off.

I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 11 will see the Clover party begin their exploration of the unnamed dungeon, encountering various challenges along the way. As they progress, they are likely to cross paths with rival parties introduced in the previous episode.

The episode will reveal the true strength and abilities of these competitors, providing insight into how the Clover Party compares to the more seasoned adventurers vying for the dungeon’s naming rights.

I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 11, titled ‘The Capital Distorted by the Twilight,’ will air at 12:55 am JST on Sunday, March 30, 2025. This translates to a daytime release the previous day for most international fans, with release times adjusted to local time zones. The series is set to consist of 24 episodes, split across two cours.

Advertisement

In Japan, I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 11 will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV and other networks, with streaming available on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu. International viewers can watch the series on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the I Left My A-Rank Party To Help My Former Students Reach The Dungeon Depths! anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.