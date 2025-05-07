I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 17: Clover Party Gains A New Member; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The sixteenth episode of I Left My A-Rank Party, titled 'Return From Twilight, And...,' shifted focus to Rain, who became worried after Yuke and Niberune failed to return to Duna. Her adoptive father proposed a deal: submit to a Salmutarian prince to obtain an artifact that could reveal Yuke's location.

Rain agreed and left a note for her team. Meanwhile, Yuke and Niberune, trapped in a void left by Glad Shi'im's collapse, eventually followed Rain's beacon out. Yuke confronted the prince, who punished Rain's father and requested Clover Party's support in the royal succession. The team later reunited in Duna.

I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 17 will primarily focus on Niberune becoming an official member of the Clover Party. With the Duna Dungeon incident resolved, the story will likely shift into a calmer interlude. The episode may depict the group’s downtime as they regroup and recover.

While the possibility of a Salmutarian expedition has been hinted at, this episode is expected to present a slice-of-life atmosphere, focusing more on interpersonal moments and team dynamics than large-scale conflict.

I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 17, titled ‘The Seven-Leaf Clover,’ I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 7 is set to air on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. The series comprises 24 episodes, split into two cours across the Winter to Spring 2025 seasons.

In Japan, it will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV and other networks. It will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu. International viewers can watch I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 17 on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

