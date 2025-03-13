I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 10: Clover Returns From Suspension; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of I Left My A-Rank Party saw Yuke discuss making Nene a permanent Clover member during their suspension period. Mamar and Nene agreed, and Yuke then visited Jamie. She had lost her adventurer license due to her involvement with Thunder Pike.

However, she secured a guild job through Yuke’s connections. Yuke invited her to Clover’s base, revealing a surprise party for Jamie and Nene’s official induction. Later, Yuke and Jamie talked about Thunder Pike’s past. The episode ended with Clover being commissioned to investigate a newly formed dungeon.

I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 10 will focus on Clover’s exploration of a newly formed dungeon near Duna. However, the episode will primarily be a special program, taking on a slice-of-life format rather than progressing the main plot.

This feature episode will likely emphasize the group’s interactions and daily activities, setting up their return to adventuring. While not central to the storyline, it will serve as a transition before Clover embarks on their next mission.

Titled ‘Special Party Feature: Clover,’ I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 10 will air on March 23, 2025, at 12:55 a.m. JST. This episode will feature the return of the Clover Party after their suspension, and will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV, TV Kanazawa, YBS, and other Japanese channels.

Streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video will offer I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 10 in Japan. Internationally, Crunchyroll has licensed the series, though those in Southeast Asia can also tune in to Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.