I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 4: Will Yasushi Be Exposed? Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Way Of The Flash,’ Liam emerges after two years in the Education Capsule, only to find Amagi has kept finances stable, though the aging war machines lack repairs. He begins sword and pilot training under Yasushi, who pretends to be a master. Liam unknowingly funds Yasushi’s scam.

When a corrupt official frames a subordinate, Liam executes him and initiates reform. Citizens initially disapprove, but change their minds when Liam boosts education and infrastructure. He continues training using an outdated robot, suggested by Yasushi to protect his fraud.

I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 4 will concentrate on Liam's initial combat training with his great-grandfather’s mobile knight, a manual-control relic. Despite Amagi's recommendation for a modern, more efficient unit, Yasushi will insist Liam uses the outdated model.

This indicates that Liam will face difficulties operating the complex machine, likely influencing his growth as a pilot. The episode may explore how Liam overcomes this challenge while still believing in Yasushi’s lies. Fans can expect to witness Liam's first steps into actual battle conditions, which could finally reveal flaws in Yasushi’s training.

According to the official X account of the anime studio, the first three episodes of I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! were released ahead of schedule. However, Episode 4 will return to its regular broadcast time.

Titled ‘First Battle,’ I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 4 is set to air on April 26, 2025, at 8:00 pm JST. In Japan, it will be shown on ABC, AT-X, TV Asahi, and other affiliated networks, with streaming available on platforms like d Anime Store, U-NEXT and ABEMA.

International viewers across Africa, the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent can stream the episode on Crunchyroll approximately 30 minutes after its initial broadcast in Japan.

