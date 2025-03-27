I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 3: Liam Restores His Planet; Recap, Release Date And More

The first two episodes of I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Introduced Liam Sera Banfield, who was once a betrayed salaryman. In his first life, he died after learning of his wife’s infidelity and his false paternity. He then gets reincarnated as a noble ruling an entire planet. His parents abandon him, saddling him with massive debt.

Gifted himself an AI maid, Amagi, he imposes strict rules upon her. Learning humans in this universe live for centuries, Liam prepares by undergoing six months in an Education Capsule, acquiring over a decade’s worth of knowledge to secure his dominance.

I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 3 will depict Liam’s efforts to restore his domain. With his new knowledge, he will implement strict policies, eliminate corruption, and restructure the economy. His ruthless decision-making will earn him fear and admiration from his subjects.

New characters will be introduced, possibly influencing his rule. As Liam enforces discipline, he will cement his authority and begin shaping his empire according to his vision. His rise to power will bring new challenges, testing his ability to govern effectively while maintaining his goal of being an evil lord feared across the galaxy.

Titled Way of the Flash, I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 3 will follow the early streaming format and premiere on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm JST on ABEMA, according to the anime's official social media.

Advertisement

In Japan, I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 3 will be available on ABC, TV Asahi, and other networks, as well as on U-NEXT and d Anime Store. Global viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll, while those in Southeast Asia can stream it on Muse Asia. International fans can watch the episode 30 minutes after its Japanese release.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.