Is Attack on Titan full series on Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, or Hulu? Where to watch online, and streaming details

With the epic journey of Attack on Titan coming to its thrilling conclusion, fans worldwide are eager to experience the entire series from start to finish. As all the episodes have been released, there's no better time to immerse yourself in the gripping world of Titans, the Survey Corps, and the battle for humanity's survival.

To make your viewing experience seamless, we present a comprehensive guide on how to watch Attack on Titan in the right order. Let's dive in and relive the epic saga that has left a lasting mark on the world of anime.

Is Attack on Titan on Netflix?

As of the last update, the Attack on Titan series is not available for streaming on Netflix in the United States. However, the availability of shows on streaming platforms can change over time, so there is a chance that the streamer might acquire the rights to the show in the future.

Is the series available on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has long been a favorite destination for anime enthusiasts, offering a vast library of anime titles. When it comes to Attack on Titan, Crunchyroll doesn't disappoint. The platform provides access to the entire series, allowing fans to binge-watch the epic journey from the very beginning. Whether you're new to the series or looking to revisit it, Crunchyroll is a reliable choice for Attack on Titan aficionados, especially fans from the US region.

Is Attack on Titan on Hulu?

Hulu is a prominent player in the streaming world, offering a diverse range of content, including anime. For fans of Attack on Titan in the United States, Hulu is a solid option. The platform makes the complete series available for its subscribers, allowing you to delve into the world of Titans, humanity, and unyielding determination. If you're already a Hulu member, you can start watching the series right away.

Amazon Prime: Partnering with Crunchyroll

Amazon Prime has taken steps to cater to anime enthusiasts by partnering with Crunchyroll. Through this collaboration, Amazon Prime members gain access to a dedicated channel for anime, which includes a selection of anime titles. Attack on Titan is among the anime series available through this channel. This partnership enhances the accessibility of anime content for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Is it available on Disney Plus?

In a surprising turn of events, Attack on Titan has made its way to Disney Plus, a streaming platform known for its family-friendly and diverse content. While Disney Plus has traditionally been associated with Disney's own animated classics and Marvel and Star Wars franchises, it has expanded its content library to include anime titles, and Attack on Titan.

Attack on Titan watch order

The Main Series

Season 1: Episodes 1-25 Season 2: Episodes 26-37 Season 3 Part 1: Episodes 38-49 Season 3 Part 2: Episodes 50-59 Season 4 Part 1: Episodes 60-75 Season 4 Part 2: Episodes 76-87 Season 4 Part 3 Specials: Special 1 (Episode 88) Special 2 (Episode 89) [series finale]

Dive into Side Stories with OVAs:

Attack on Titan offers additional content through Original Video Animations (OVAs) that delve into side stories and enrich the overall experience.

Season 1 OVAs : After Season 1, explore the OVAs, including 'Ilse's Notebook,' 'The Sudden Visitor,' 'Distress,' and 'No Regrets.'

: After Season 1, explore the OVAs, including 'Ilse's Notebook,' 'The Sudden Visitor,' 'Distress,' and 'No Regrets.' Season 2 OVAs : After Season 2, check out 'Lost Girls.'

: After Season 2, check out 'Lost Girls.' Season 3 OVAs: Following Season 3, 'Lost Girls: Lost in the Cruel World' provides further insights.

