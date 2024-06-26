Is Tokyo Ghoul Getting A New Anime? Here's What Report Says

According to multiple rumors and reports that have been floating around on social media sites, Tokyo Ghoul might get a new anime project. Even though there is no confirmation as of yet, we might get to see an official announcement of the project in July 2024.

Fans are understandably excited as the first anime adaptation of the manga did not go over so well. If this upcoming project is done well, then it has the potential to become a great anime series as the source material is fantastic.

Tokyo Ghoul’s new anime might be announced next month

Even though there has been no confirmation as of yet, reports from Japan have been saying that a new Tokyo Ghoul anime project might be in the works. The reports have also said that the announcement about the Tokyo Ghoul anime will be made on July 3, 2024, Wednesday at 6 p.m. JST. So hopefully, we will be able to get more news about the project soon. This means we do not have any details about the release date or animation studio of the anime.

Even though there has already been an anime adaptation of Tokyo Ghoul in 2014 based on Sui Ishida’s original manga series, fans were really disappointed in it. That is because the anime did not follow the source material faithfully, which kind of ruined the experience for a lot of fans. The readers of the manga have been hoping for a redo of the Tokyo Ghoul anime project which will be more faithful to the source material, which might actually come true.

Why is the Tokyo Ghoul anime so disliked?

Fans usually love anime adaptations of their favorite manga for two reasons- faithfulness to the source material, and good animation/storytelling/acting which makes it a great audio-visual experience. The Tokyo Ghoul anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot which came out with its first season in 2014 lacked the first.

The first season of the show was more or less faithful to Sui Ishida’s manga but changed a lot of key narratives and character moments. Still, fans did not hate it as it had a great soundtrack and some amazing moments despite the holes in the narration. However, in the second season, Studio Pierrot completely changed the storyline of the manga and crafted a new one. This understandably infuriated fans who were looking for their favorite manga to get animated. However, if the next Tokyo Ghoul anime project is done well, then it has the potential to become extremely popular given how well-loved the manga still is.

