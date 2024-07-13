Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Potential August Release Schedule: Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen, a manga eagerly awaited by thousands of fans each week, has faced interruptions due to Gege Akutami's poor health and other reasons, leading to occasional delays in chapter releases.

This trend is expected to continue into August. X (formerly Twitter) user Go_Jover, who is also referred to as Myamura, is known for leaking Jujutsu Kaisen manga spoilers ahead of official releases. He recently revealed that the manga will take a one-week break after chapter 263, scheduled for release on July 14. Additionally, Myamura disclosed that only two chapters are anticipated to be released in August.

Jujutsu Kaisen potential August release schedule

While not officially confirmed, it appears that the schedule revealed by Myamura is likely accurate. After the release of chapter 263 on July 14, Jujutsu Kaisen will take a one-week break by Gege Akutami, resulting in no new chapter on July 21. The manga will then resume with chapter 264 on July 28, followed by chapter 265 on August 4.

Following chapter 265, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump will observe a one-week hiatus due to the Obon Holiday, meaning no chapters, including Jujutsu Kaisen, will be released on August 11. The magazine will return with a double issue on August 18, featuring chapter 266 of Jujutsu Kaisen. However, the magazine will take its customary break the following week due to the double issue, resulting in no new chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen on August 25.

Jujutsu Kaisen will probably only release two chapters in August

The tentative release schedule, although not officially confirmed, suggests that only two chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be released in August. Chapter 265 is slated for August 4, with a subsequent break. Chapter 266 will follow on August 18, followed by another break the following week. Assuming no further breaks are announced, chapter 267 would be expected on September 1.

Advertisement

It's important to note that this schedule has not been confirmed by official sources. While Myamura, known as Go_Jover, has a track record of reliable leaks regarding Jujutsu Kaisen, these details are not official and are subject to change. Fans should await official announcements for any updates or alterations to the release schedule.

ALSO READ: Did Hana Kurusu Come Back In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263? Explored